Bart Simpson Voice Actor Nancy Cartwright Calls Scientology Award the Greatest Recognition





The simpsons Voice actress Nancy Cartwright called her latest honor from the Church of Scientology the greatest recognition. At the organization’s 2023 New Year’s celebration, Cartwright was reportedly awarded Excalibur patroness status with honors for her cumulative donations of more than $20 million ($15.9 million). Cartwright, 65, best known for portraying young cartoon character Bart Simpson, was pictured performing alongside Scientology leader David Miscavige at the event in Florida. In the latest issue of the magazine for church members Impactthe actor called the honor the greatest recognition I’ve ever received in my life, according to The daily mail. The Independent contacted the Cartwrights rep for comment. Cartwright converted to Scientology in 1991 and previously defended the Church against criticism. In 2015, HBO released a documentary titled Getting to the Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belieffeaturing interviews with former members as well as revelations of strange practices within the religion. Bart Simpson and Nancy Cartwright (20th Television and Getty Images) The film alleged that celebrities, including John Travolta, had been blackmailed into remaining members or else secrets about their personal lives would be leaked. At the time, Cartwright defended the Church against the film, calling it highly irresponsible reporting and biased. It was reported in 2019 that she had donated approximately $17.5 million ($13.8 million) to the church, earning her Churchs Diamond Lauret With Honors status. Besides Travolta, Tom Cruise is one of the most well-known members of Scientology, having been linked to her since the 80s. In a recent interview, Cruises Impossible mission co-star Simon Pegg admitted he avoided talking to the actor about his faith. In the meantime, go clears Director Alex Gibney said he’s surprised Cruise hasn’t seen a trial for his involvement with the Church. Over the years, Scientology has been accused of defrauding supporters out of money, separating members from loved ones, and harassing and threatening journalists and critics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/bart-simpson-voice-actor-nancy-212558758.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos