From the UAE’s love of Bollywood to telling Saudi history: Meet podcasters who are influencing the world with their voices – News

The third edition of Dubai Pod Fest brought together some of the best podcasters, audio content creators and industry-leading organisations.

Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 06:00 Last update: Wed 17 May 2023, 09:16

There is one thing Emirati Ahmad Al Marzooqi has loved since he was six Bollywood. The movie buff now runs his own podcast called “Chai with Ahmed”; a name inspired by the hit Hindi reality TV show Koffee starring Karan.

Ahmed is one of the new age media savvy people who profit from highly underrated podcasts.

Speaking to the Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the annual Dubai Pod Fest which kicked off in the city today, Ahmad said he had a special mission. My podcast is a token of love and appreciation to Indians and Asians who have worked alongside us to build this country, he said. People have forgotten the deep bond that India and the UAE shared, and I’m trying to bring it back.

For Ahmad, the growth of his podcast has been organic. I’ve been running the show for about two or three years now, he said. Follower growth was slow but organic and I managed to build a nice community around me. Over 50% of my listeners surprisingly come from South Korea and Japan.

According to Ahmed, events like these were essential to further support the burgeoning podcasting community. We have a lot of big names, he says. We learn from their mistakes and how they handle problems. This is very important for little podcasters to learn and grow. It should be conducted every year so that the industry can grow and improve.

Tell his story

The opportunity to tell his story is what drew Mohamed Islam to the world of podcasting. The presenter of The Mo Show Podcast, Saudi Arabia’s first English-language podcast, Mohamed said it was a golden opportunity for him to showcase real Saudi culture and the region to the outside world. For so long people have said who we are on our behalf, he said. But we live in a time when we can own the narrative. We can tell how things are and who we are.

Often ranked among the top podcasters in the region, Mohamed said he was living his dream. I meet people from all walks of life and hear their stories, he said. And in the process, I can do something for my country. It’s my dream job. I am grateful that God showed me the way.

According to Mohamed, the podcasting industry is growing. We have more people listening to it, he said. We have more marketing budgets allocated to podcasts, which is encouraging. New people arrive and standards are raised.

A platform

For Maya Hojeij, a media professional and university professor, podcasts allowed her to tell the stories she wanted to tell. My show features businesswomen and their success stories, she said. It had been over five years and I was really having fun. To be able to have a guest sit in the chair in front of you and share their story with you is truly special.

However, podcasters also face several challenges. One of them is how to monetize their work, according to entrepreneur Tauhee who runs a podcast called Chat Me Up.

It’s one of my passion projects, she says. I’ve been doing it for over two years and I’ve been blessed with some amazing guests. However, it is difficult to monetize it. I would like to make more money out of it. I think the podcasting industry is still in its infancy in the UAE and needs to grow further.

