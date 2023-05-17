Entertainment
Lone Star actor opens up about devastating plot twist ahead of Tarlos wedding
Note: This story contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star.
9-1-1: Lone Star finally gave fans the Tarlos wedding they deserved. But a devastating twist put a damper on the celebrations, setting off a potentially bleak game for the newlyweds’ future.
Actors Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael L. Silva who play the fan-favorite couple of paramedic TK and police officer Carlos in Fox’s first responder drama spoke with TheWrap about the tragedy that struck days before their big day . The eventful two-hour finale followed wedding preparations, until the action took a tragic turn when Carlos’ father, Gabriel (Benito Martinez), was murdered in his home.
Nobody saw that coming with Gabriel, Rubinstein told TheWrap before the episodes debuted Tuesday night. Even when you’re the one on screen, they still manage to shock the cast every time. It was really hard to swallow.
The wedding appeared to be postponed indefinitely as the band picked up the pieces of the massive loss. In his grief, Carlos set out to investigate his father’s murder and discovered he was investigating corruption among members of the Texas rangers, where his father worked and hoped to recruit Carlos, and the police department. from Austin.
The investigation led him to a contact he believed to be responsible for his father’s death, and their confrontation nearly turned violent. Luckily, Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) arrived with reinforcements just in time to stop Carlos from making the wrong call.
In the end, Carlos had to accept that there was no lead to solving his father’s case. He also realized he couldn’t stop living his life because of the tragedy, proposed to TK again, and the couple got married before the episode ended.
Well, we have to wait and see how Carlos handles all the trauma he suffered in the finale once the action resumes in Season 5.
I think his life is changed forever, because now Carlos lives in a new reality, a reality where his father was murdered, Silva said. He has no answers. He has no leads. There’s no way to get any information, not just because there isn’t any, but because of his patrol officer rank.
I guess there might be some boiling frustration and festering pain inside. What does he look like when he comes, and where will we find him next season? He added. I think these things will go unanswered. But the good thing about it all is that we have options and plenty of places to go [from here.]
The finale had a seemingly endless supply of shock, with Judd (Jim Parrack) leaving the station to focus on caring for his injured son. As for Owen, viewers watched him help end the life of his biological brother (who had been diagnosed with a fatal and degenerative disease), which Rubinstein says will certainly affect TK in the future alongside the death of his stepfather.
I think going into Season 5 we’re definitely going to quickly see how these two [incidents] will affect it. And then, more importantly, he will have to support her husband in whatever he is about to do, Rubinstein said. There is definitely a happy ending [with the wedding], but it’s also a very bittersweet ending for TK. And a lot of things to manage on the horizon.
9-1-1: Lone Star has already been renewed for season 5 at Fox.
