As Johnny Depp takes Cannes, Hollywood is ready for his comeback

Johnny Depp has played in Cannes many times, with four of his films in Competition: “Dead Man” and “Ed Wood” (both in 1995), “The Brave” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” (1998) , but there have never been so many stakes on the Croisette. As King Louis XV fired up, powdered and styled in the out-of-competition opening night “Jeanne du Barry” selection, Depp will begin his final effort at vocational rehab.

Depp, who turns 60 in a few weeks, is well past his movie star peak and remains recovering from a series of court cases. Depp lost his UK libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2020, but last June was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages in a US court. Warner Bros. paid his $16 million fee for the third “Fantastic Beasts” movie, but asked him to step down from the role of Grindelwald in the Harry Potter franchise. (Mads Mikkelsen replaced him.) While Jack Sparrow, inspired by Depp’s Keith Richards, fueled five “Pirates of the Caribbean” films that grossed $4.5 billion worldwide, Disney has yet to give its green light to a sixth; the studio had lined up Margot Robbie to star, without Depp.

On the other hand, Depp “is still a very significant outsider,” a Hollywood rep wrote in an email.

“Jeanne du Barry” opens in France after its festival debut; while some feminists have staged protests, Europeans seem less concerned about Depp’s failings. “If there’s anyone who wasn’t interested in this trial, it’s me,” Cannes director Thierry Frémaux said at Monday’s Cannes press conference. “I don’t know what it is. I’m interested in Johnny Depp as an actor. Everyone knew that Johnny Depp was going to be in a movie in France. He is quite extraordinary in the film. Ask Maïwenn why she chose it.

Obviously, Maïwenn chose Depp in a secondary character role. But the ponytailed star showed up on time for the Cannes red carpet, signed autographs for excited fans, spoke French to interviewers and posed for an enthusiastic phalanx of photographers. Reviews so far are solid, if not exceptional. (Our reviewer described it as “perfectly usable,” with Depp as a minor note that “offers the French production some extra sparkle.”) It’s unlikely to find theatrical distribution in North America.

“Jeanne du Barry” Courtesy of the Cannes Film Festival

In America, Depp inspires different feelings. At Tuesday’s contest judging panel press conference, jury member Brie Larson may as well have spoken for Hollywood when asked about Depp in “Jeanne du Barry.” “We’ll see if I see him,” she said. “And I don’t know how I’ll feel if I do.”

Depp could very well get away with focusing on Europe. He has his own well-funded production company, Infinitum Nihil, in London. “I’m not sure that at this point in his career, Hollywood has more to offer him than Europe,” an indie producer wrote in an email. “He’s not going to make ‘my daughter was kidnapped’ movies and how many vehicles featuring actors his age do we generate here? He seems to do pretty much what he wants to do there.

Depp is now set to direct and star in “Modi,” a Modigliani biopic starring Al Pacino, with sales company Goodfellas (FKA Wild Bunch) looking for backers in the Cannes market. It’s not a movie for the big studios and, in an era where arthouse theaters are challenged, it’s not a movie that American buyers will be eager to pre-purchase.

Another Modigliani film, “Modigilani”, starred Andy Garcia and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2004 to terrible reviews. Innovation Film Group opened the title in eight theaters in 2005 and grossed $208,507 domestically. Depp’s last feature was “Minimata” (Metascore 55), Andrew Levitas’ biopic about investigative photographer W. Eugene Smith. MGM dropped the title after its 2020 Berlinale debut and Goldwyn eventually released it in 2022; it barely grossed $1 million worldwide.

Johnny Depp in “Minimata” saban

At least Dior believes in Depp. The perfume house has just signed him for a three-year contract with Dior valued at a reported Over $20 million, the biggest ever for a men’s fragrance pact. Because sales of Dior Sauvage perfume skyrocketed following his high-profile lawsuit, Depp’s scented payday edged out both Robert Pattinson (Dior Homme) and Brad Pitt (Chanel No. 5).

However, perfume companies are generally not bothered by production insurance. Posing for pictures is one thing, but when Depp is involved, showing up on set on time can be another. His former agent Tracey Jacobs’ trial testimony about his misbehavior on the scale of Marlon Brando in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,’ when Depp was often late and needed to feed his lines, was overwhelming.

Still, Hollywood may be willing to embrace the talented actor with a penchant for offbeat roles — if he can pull himself together. I spoke to several producers and executives who supported Depp’s return as a hot commodity, a true movie star with a huge fan following that took decades to cultivate. Even so: Attention will be given.

“People are ready to forgive him,” one talent agent wrote in an email. “Like Nic Cage and Robert Downey Jr., they’ve been flawed human beings but are endearing actors. Nic and Downey have earned their redemption and it looks like Johnny is doing it too… He’d have a better chance of working in American movies if people could be sure that his bad behavior on sets wouldn’t happen again. And I’m not sure the studios are sure he’ll be more professional at this point, but they’re probably curious If he gets a good report from the French film, that will help.

“JD has US as well as ROW [the rest of the world] box office value to young moviegoers and adults alike when he portrays a strange character,” writes an agent for the director. “It’s when he’s doing something dramatic and real that it doesn’t usually seem like his forte.”

An asset to Depp is his manager at hybrid management company Range Media, CAA veteran Jack Whigham. [He] “really cares about him and is a great representative in general and for JD in particular,” the agent continued.

Another issue is Depp’s appearance. “He would also have a better chance of working in the States if he looked a little better,” the talent agent wrote. “He looks bloated and unhealthy in the few photos I’ve seen of him lately – he doesn’t look like a movie star to me. If he’s in top form and if he’s professional ( on time, knows his lines, etc.) on the movies he’s currently working on, I think Hollywood will put him forward again.

“People have short memories,” wrote a literary agent. “I think it will be the same for Depp – unless he continues to get out of control during filming. It was a major black mark against him.

For now, major studios remain off limits. “It will be difficult for a studio to hire him today,” wrote a studio production manager. “But it will definitely happen again if he does a good job and doesn’t go back to imitating Peter O’Toole when he’s working!”

“In Search of Neverland” ©Miramax/courtesy Everett Collection

The same executive thinks it makes a difference when Depp works for respected filmmakers like Tim Burton, with whom Depp has collaborated eight times and earned an Oscar nomination for “Sweeney Todd.” (He also scored nods for the first ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie, ‘The Curse of the Black Pearl’ and for ‘Finding Neverland.’) The exec says, “[He does] “always a great job with renowned directors…..! No matter the size of the room!

Depp will have to accept a significant pay cut, however. “He’s a great actor, so I think he’s hireable,” said a studio producer. “The question is, at what cost. My gut says 2-4 [million]. And I’m sure streamers would let him co-direct a series.

“JD is a good enough actor to jump-start a career,” wrote screenwriter Larry Gross. “But because of his age, it will be as a believable character actor rather than a leading man – he could be the kind of compelling eccentric presence that a Christopher Walken or an Ian McKellen or a Jason Robards were in their final years.”

Script consultant Nancy Nigrosh suggests that if Depp finds “a small but pivotal role in something classy (classy = not based on a comic book or low-rent genre) perfectly suited to his adult bad boy persona, he could to be seen as someone who can really carry their own baggage.

Or, he could end up like Joan Crawford at the end of his career, Submarine co-founder Josh Braun said over the phone. “She starred in ‘Trog’, that was her last movie, one of the worst movies ever made,” he said. “No one else would hire her. She was a B-movie queen.”

What is perhaps most extraordinary here is that after all the lawsuits, accusations of abuse, production cost overruns, Depp’s fate remains in his hands. He can make art films in European exile a la Woody Allen and Roman Polanski, or land a lucrative Hollywood streaming deal, or a string of juicy character roles for name directors. If that doesn’t happen, well, he won’t have anyone to blame but himself.

Additional reporting by Eric Kohn.