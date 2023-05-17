



Published: 05/16/2023 20:49:24

Editor’s note: The following column is in response to recent letters and guest columns on the May 3 JM Sorrells column Misogyny as Entertainment and Right. By JM SORRELL I was a guest columnist for the Daily Hampshire Gazette for many years before becoming a monthly columnist. When I wrote my first monthly column on October 5, 2018, I didn’t want to spoil the moment. I knew question 3 would be decided a few weeks later, and I knew voting yes or no was confusing, so I used the column to encourage readers to support it. I wrote, Sadly bigotry led a group calling itself Keep MA Safe to collect over 32,000 signatures to win a referendum on the November ballot to repeal the [trans rights] law. It is imperative that we take this seriously and vote YES to keep rights in place. At its core, this question is about fundamental compassion, dignity and fairness. The future, quality of life and safety of Massachusetts’ transgender residents are at risk. On November 6, vote YES to question 3. I was a strong supporter of Question 3 as a natural extension of the previous 12 years of alliance. I was part of the inaugural group of 25 certified trainers from across the country to teach LGBT cultural competence to people serving the elderly. I have worked with staff at hospitals and other health care facilities throughout New England to provide dignified, quality care to lesbian, gay, and trans patients, and have facilitated workshops at several Transcending Boundaries conferences. For four decades, I have been actively committed to equality for lesbians and gays. In 2012, when I wrote a 30-year history booklet for Noho Pride, I ensured inclusion in my interviews. Since 2004, I have served many trans and gender queer couples as a wedding officiant. They expressed their sense of affirmation when I use the language and tone they want and need for their ceremony. I have written many columns exposing violence against LGBTQ people. This is who I am. While some readers know my service history, some saw my recent column in isolation and jumped at assumptions. I am familiar with the statistics regarding violence against trans people and rates of suicidal ideation. I taught people about it so they could tap into their empathy and give good care. I am also aware of the emotional and physical violence against women around the world. A friend of mine who is a social justice leader likes to say, you want an ally? Be an ally. This is how I approached my support for the rights and dignity of trans people. I will always advocate for fairness and justice and ally/accomplice work for all in need. Due to the way I was characterized and somehow failed to generate understanding in my recent column, I will refrain from writing about LGBTQ+ issues or misogyny for the newspaper. Advocating for a caring, just, and equitable world is too important to me, and it’s unfortunate that my intent doesn’t align with the responses expressed by our community. JM Sorrell is a monthly columnist for The Daily Hampshire Gazette.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gazettenet.com/Columnist-Sorrell-50983053

