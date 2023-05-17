US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti meets Shah Rukh Khan Impact of Bollywood around the world





US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met Shah Rukh Khan at the actor’s Mannat residence in Mumbai on Tuesday and discussed the Indian film industry as well as the “huge cultural impact” of Bollywood around the world. “Is it time for my Bollywood debut? I had a wonderful chat with superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his Mannat residence, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood around the world,” Garcetti tweeted. Garcetti’s trip to Mumbai comes a day after his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He paid tribute to the ‘father of the nation’ Mahatma Gandhi and was also seen spinning the ‘charkha’ at the ashram. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Garcetti stressed that the relationship between India and the United States was based on a common desire for stronger economies and a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. “Our relationship isn’t based on anyone else. It’s based on each other, it’s based on warm friendship, and it’s based on a shared desire for stronger economies and a region peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific challenged, we stand together,” Garcetti said. WATCH | US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti explores Maharashtrian food in Delhi, hear his reaction The US ambassador also said the two countries would deepen their defense ties and work to develop things together in sectors like space and technology. He also said that in the coming weeks, the US Embassy in India will open the next batch of student visas. “I think we are going to show that this year we will be able to surpass the previous figures and reach an even higher figure. The president told me to reduce the time for issuing visas not only for students but also for first-time visitors,” Garcetti said when asked about the U.S. student visa issue. Earlier, the US Ambassador shared a video on his Twitter account detailing his trip to Maharashtra Bhawan located in Delhi. “From the bustling streets of LA to the colorful alleys of Delhi, my love of good food continues. I am in Maharashtra Bhawan eager to explore the intriguing flavors of India. Join me on this journey as I taste the “essence of India, one state at a time. Where do I go next?” he tweeted. On May 11, Garcetti and emissaries from Qatar and Monaco presented their credentials to President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

