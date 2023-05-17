Comedian Margaret Cho and late actor Leslie Jordan named Grand Marshals for Los Angeles Pride Parade





This year's LA Pride Parade grand marshals are comedian Margaret Cho and the late actor Leslie Jordan. Why they were chosen Comedian Margaret Cho arrives for the 34th Annual GLAAD Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on March 30, 2023. (Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images) Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association Gala in April 2022. (Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images) Cho, a comedian and queer activist, was named Grand Marshal Icon for his dedicated work in LGBTQ+ communities speaking out against bullying and anti-racism. We need this Pride more than ever. I've been attending Pride celebrations since 1978 and this time the need to celebrate and unite is more urgent than ever. Our love is greater than their hate," Cho said in a statement. Jordan, who died last October at the age of 67, receives the title of Legacy Grand Marshal. This is a new designation that will posthumously celebrate the lives of those who have made a lasting impact on communities. Jordan's sister, Jana "Cricket" Jordan released a statement on behalf of her brother. "His honor further reinforces the positive impact he has had in the world, but more importantly for the LGBTQ+ community," she wrote. "His spirit continues to bring love and light." Jordan's family will participate in the parade on a vehicle customized in his honor. Other winners The ACLU of Southern California received this year's Community Grand Marshal Award as it celebrates its 100th anniversary of fighting for LGBTQ+ civil rights. In 1970, the ACLU helped the Christopher Street West Association, which is the non-profit organization that organizes the Pride Parade, to sue the Los Angeles Police Commissioner for a parade permit. After the trial, they were able to hold the first-ever LA Pride Parade on June 28 this year. About this year's parade The LA Pride Parade is scheduled for Sunday, June 11. To find out more about the route and how to take public transport to get there, visit the LA Pride website. Courtesy of LA Pride

