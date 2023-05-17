Venom 3 Casts Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sony’s Third MCU Actor Into The Villain Universe





This article covers a developing story. Keep checking back with us as we’ll add more information as it becomes available.

Sony Pictures’ Venom 3 adds Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Chiwetel Ejiofor as he becomes the latest cast member to join Tom Hardy’s trilogy finale. Eddie Brock is getting closer to returning to the big screen in what could be his last film in Sony’s Spider-Man universe. Principal photography due to begin next month on Venom 3, Sony is finalizing major aspects of pre-production, including the cast who will star alongside Hardy. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Deadline reveals that Ejiofor, who plays Baron Mordo in the strange doctor movies, having been last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessjoined Venom 3 in a mysterious role. Sony and Ejiofor representatives have yet to comment on her casting for the Venom three which. No details were given on the type of character that Ejiofor will portray in Venom 3. RELATED: Venom 3 Being Rated R Is Finally A Possibility

Everything we know about Venom 3 While more will likely be revealed on Venom 3 once they begin filming, a few key details are already known about the movie so far. Kelly Marcel, who wrote the screenplay for the first two Venom slices, will direct the third film. For Marcel, this marks her directorial debut while writing the screenplay with Hardy for Venom 3. Apart from Hardy and Ejiofor, the only other actor to have joined Venom 3 at this point is Ted Lasso star Juno Temple, who was cast in April. Similar to Ejiofor, Temple’s character is being kept under wraps, but is said to be a starring role, which could suggest she’s Eddie’s new love interest or possibly a villain in the film. . It remains to be seen whether Michelle Williams (Anne Weying) and Stephen Graham (Patrick Mulligan, aka Toxin) will return after their last appearance in Venom: let there be carnage. The biggest mystery, however, is whether or not this will be Hardy’s final outing as Venom in Sony’s Spider-Man universe. With more films about the Spider-Man characters, it seems unlikely Sony will be done with Venom yet after this next installment. Hopefully once Venom 3 begins filming, it will become clear whether or not this will be Hardy’s last time portraying Marvel’s iconic anti-hero. Source: Deadline Key Release Dates

