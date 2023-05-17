Inside the Cannes premiere of Johnny Depp’s film ‘Jeanne du Barry’ – The Hollywood Reporter

The fever surrounding this year’s Cannes Film Festival finally erupted on Tuesday evening when the 76th edition kicked off in the south of France welcoming Johnny Depp and his opening film Maïwenn, Jeanne du Barry.

There’s wild anticipation every year before the official rolls out the red carpet outside the Palais des Festivals, but this year’s hype has been taken to another level given the whirlwinds surrounding both the actor and filmmaker, who also plays the role of favorite mistress of the 18th century monarch Louis XV, played by Depp. The film, Depp and #Cannes2023 were all hot topics on Twitter early Tuesday afternoon as debates continued to rage – online and offline – over the film’s inclusion in the lineup.

Depp arrived at 7 p.m. sharp with his hair slicked back, a ponytail and sunglasses, flanked by security details as he signed autographs and posed for photos with excited fans for more than five minutes. On a balcony above the street, a sign read “Viva Johnny” as people shouted his name over and over. Cannes marked the actor’s first red carpet outing since the Rome Film Festival in 2021, and it’s his first major appearance amid a comeback after years of legal wrangling and a messy divorce from the ex-wife Amber Heard, one that included domestic violence allegations and two high-profile defamation lawsuits. None of this seemed to matter as the festival and Depp’s crowd of admirers gave him the welcome of a proper movie star.

Maïwenn, winner of the Cannes jury prize for her drama 2011 Strategies and an outspoken critic of the #MeToo movement, has faced her own share of controversy lately after allegations surfaced that she grabbed journalist Edwy Plenel’s head and spat at him as he dined in a Parisian restaurant. Plenel has published an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against filmmaker Luc Besson, who happens to be Maïwenn’s ex-husband. She confirmed the allegations during an appearance on a TV talk show last week.

None of this came to light during Depp’s brief interview with a French reporter upon his red carpet arrival. First, Depp joked about speaking French in the film, saying he was “hiding my French teacher.” He praised Maïwenn as a filmmaker saying her “vision for the whole film was incredibly consistent” throughout production. “She’s powerful,” he continued, adding that she was also flexible in her process and open to trying different options. “I think she did a great job on set.”

Depp, Maïwenn and the cast of the film walked the red carpet as The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” played over the speakers.

THE Jeanne du Barry team, from left: Pauline Pollmann, Diego Le Fur, filmmaker and star Maïwenn, Johnny Depp, Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pascal Greggory and Melvil Poupaud Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The film didn’t just open the Cannes Film Festival, it also opened today in cinemas across France. The Hollywood Reporter obtained a leaflet that French feminists distribute outside the opening ceremony and in certain French cinemas. The lengthy letter recounts the allegations against Depp and the legal tussle with Heard and calls on the industry to shed power dynamics.

“Choosing to open the world’s most prestigious film festival with a mugger waving to the crowd on the red carpet…sends a clear and devastating message. In 2023, the voices of victims and their allies continue to be questioned, ignored and silenced by others. We demand a responsible film industry that agrees to get rid of power dynamics. We demand that the cinema that defends the ideas and values ​​that are dear to us do so not only in its stories and its representations, but also in its way of making and projecting itself.

Upon entering the theater, Depp and the cast received a warm welcome, with the audience greeting them with a standing ovation.

After the screening, the audience celebrated Depp and Maïwenn with a standing ovation, during which they both cried. Following this, Maïwenn offered brief remarks, which became an unofficial Cannes practice that emerged in later festivals. She commented that it was difficult to finance the film and thanked her collaborators and financiers.

Jeanne du Barry is not the only story of the night. Michael Douglas attended the festivities to receive an honorary Palme d’Or in recognition of his career and contributions to film. He was joined by his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and their daughter, Carys.

Douglas received the honor after a brief tribute from Uma Thurman and a reel of film that highlighted her decades-long contribution to the art form in films such as Wall Street, Fatal attraction, Romanticize the stone, black rain, To fall, The ant Man and much more. Thurman called him a “titan” who had a profound and lasting impact on cinema under the beaming gaze of Zeta-Jones and Carys.

In his center stage remarks, Douglas joked that at 78 he is two years older than the festival. He then thought back to his 55-year career and wondered “how did I last so long”. Douglas had an answer, attributing his success to the foundation he built early on. He began: “There is only one Cannes. I have great memories of this festival over the past 40 years.

He credited stalwarts such as American Place Theater student Karl Malden and his late father, the legendary Kirk Douglas, with being the foundation of his now decades-long career. “To the public he was superman, but to me he was dad,” Douglas said. The Oscar-winning actor said he spent eight months living and working in France on his most recent job, playing Benjamin Franklin in the upcoming miniseries. franklin. On that note, he thanked Cannes and France for their contributions to his career. So it was fitting that Catherine Deneuve took to the stage as they took turns to officially proclaim the opening of this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

As always, the opening ceremony brought together international film stars and filmmakers, French models and celebrities. Among those who climbed the Palace steps were Deneuve, Helen Mirren (blue-haired and #WorthIt hashtag fan), Thurman (with son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke), Elle Fanning, Mads Mikkelsen, Naomi Campbell, guardians of the galaxy Star Pom Klementieff, Fan Bingbing, Farhana Bodi, Alessandra Ambrosio, Xavier Dolan, Hofit Galan, Fagun Thakrar, Jiang Megjie, Guan Xiaotong, Simona Tabasco and Cindy Bruna.

Elle Fanning Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images

The jury for this year’s competition also walked together, including President Ruben Östlund, Brie Larson, Paul Dano, Titanium-to direct Julia Ducournau, winner of the Palme d’or, I am not a witch director Rungano Nyoni, actor Denis Ménochet, Argentinian director Damián Szifron, French filmmaker of Afghan origin Atig Ranimi and Moroccan director Maryam Touzani.

Members of the Cannes competition jury, from left to right: Paul Dano, Denis Ménochet, Brie Larson, jury president Ruben Östlund, Damian Szifron, Julia Ducournau, Atiq Rahimi and Maryam Touzani Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Just like the members of the Un Certain Regard jury, including president John C. Reilly, Davy Chou, Alice Winocour, Paula Beer and Emilie Dequenne.

The Cannes Un Certain Regard jury, from left to right: Davy Chou, Paula Beer, Alice Winocour, Émilie Dequenne and the president of the jury John C. Reilly. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

During Tuesday’s jury press conference, Cannes debutant Larson answered a question from Variety about Depp and whether she would see the out-of-competition Jeanne du Barry. As a sexual assault survivor advocate and former Time’s Up advisory board member, Larson said, “You’ll see if I see it, and I don’t know how I’ll feel if I do.”

The director of the Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Fremaux, was more direct during his press conference on Monday before the official opening: “To tell the truth, in my life, I have only one rule: it is the freedom to think, and the freedom to speak and act within a legal framework. If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a movie, or if the movie was banned, we wouldn’t be here to talk about it… [controversy] came once the film was announced at Cannes. Fremaux then said he paid no attention to Depp’s divorce and the media spectacle of the libel lawsuits.

“I am the last person who can discuss all this. If there is a person in the world who has not found the slightest interest in this highly publicized trial [against Heard], it’s me. I don’t know what it is. I care about Johnny Depp as an actor.

