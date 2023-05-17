Tickets on sale for the Olympic Music Festival season





PORT TOWNSEND — Tickets are on sale for the Olympic Music Festival’s 2023 summer season, with eight performances scheduled over four weekends from August through early September. Most tickets are $40, except for the September 9-10 season finale, where the cost is $60. To buy, go to olympicmusicfestival.org or call 360-385-9699. All shows are at 2 p.m. at the Wheeler Theater on the Fort Worden campus in Port Townsend. Artistic director Julio Elizalde has announced the line-up for this summer season, which celebrates the festival’s 40th anniversary on the Olympic Peninsula with classical music artists. Performers include superstar violinist Ray Chen; principal musicians of the Seattle Symphony, the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra; and other prominent musicians from around the world, according to a press release. “For our fortieth anniversary season, we’ve put on a really special concert series,” Elizalde said. “With performances focusing on Mozart’s later years at a special event highlighting the powerful female composers of the past, I’m sure audiences won’t want to miss a single performance.” New program This year, the OMF is launching a new Junior Scholars program, which pairs talented musicians from local high schools with Olympic Chamber Music Scholars. Junior Fellows will attend OMF rehearsals, receive free tickets to weekend concerts, and perform in a free public masterclass taught by OMF Fellows, with additional input from festival mentor artists. This event will take place on Thursday, August 10 at 7 p.m. at the Wheeler Theater in Fort Worden. The Olympic Chamber Music Fellowship, founded in 2015, is OMF’s internationally recognized educational program, which provides an essential connection for young artists making the transition from student to professional, according to the statement. The five fellows, selected following a highly competitive audition, spend two weeks at the OMF, collaborating with mentor artists and learning the intricacies of building a successful career. Fellows participate in group discussions on critical—and rarely discussed—practical topics such as taxes, managing artists, and how to succeed as an educator. This year’s scholarship recipients include students from prestigious conservatories, such as the Juilliard School in New York, and hail from as far away as Berlin. The Olympic Chamber Music Scholarship is a comprehensive scholarship program made possible by many donors.





