Barack Obama enjoys a round of golf with actor Don Cheadle in LA

Barack Obama was spotted golfing with actor Don Cheadle, wearing personalized shoes and a glove emblazoned with the number 44, commemorating his tenure as the 44th US president.

Cheadle is a frequent golf pal of the former president, and the duo were spotted hitting the links this weekend in Los Angeles.

Joining the outing was Michael Brush, a stalwart former White House staffer in the Obama administration who currently works for Barack and Michelle Obama’s family office.

Obama, who is left-handed, was seen wearing a personalized Titleist glove on his right hand, with 44 discreetly embroidered in red numbers. The numbers were even more subdued on her shoes, appearing on the white shoes in a barely visible gray.

Barack Obama spotted golfing with actor Don Cheadle (right) over the weekend

Meanwhile, in an interview Tuesday, Obama opened up about how much stress the presidency has on his marriage, telling CBS “it really helps to be out of the White House.”

Obama said he resented the level of stress and strain his wife Michelle was under as she raised their two daughters in the White House.

The former president’s comments come after Michelle spoke out late last year and said she ‘couldn’t stand’ her husband during his eight years in high office, while their children Malia and Sacha were young.

Speaking to CBS about how he recovered from his marital woes, Barack Obama said, “It certainly helps to be in the White House and to have a little more time with it.”

“What also helps, about kids, Michelle when our girls were growing up was priority one, two, three and four.

“And so I didn’t appreciate, as committed as a father as I was, how stressful and tense it was for her.”

Meanwhile, in an interview on Tuesday, Obama opened up about how much stress the presidency has on his marriage.

“Knowing that not only were I and Michelle under surveillance and in this strange environment, but we were raising our daughters in some sort of situation that just wasn’t normal.

“Now that they’re okay, she forgives my flaws a little more.”

Barack said Michelle had since told him, “Looking back, you did well as a father.”

He added: “And if I pass this test, she will forgive me for most of my other weaknesses.”

For his part, Cheadle has also recently spoke to EW about Secret Invasion, his upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, in which he will star alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

Releasing on June 21, the spy series stars Cheadle as Air Force hero James “Rhodey” Rhodes and Jackson as gruff spymaster Nick Fury.

Cheadle told the outlet that the series will feel more like a Cold War spy thriller than the usual explosive battle scenes and special effects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cheadle (right) joined the outing as he prepares for the release of Secret Invasion, his new MCU series for Disney+ starring Samuel L. Jackson

“It speaks to the elasticity of what the MCU can be,” he said. “It’s not so much about the bells and whistles of the big special effects. It’s more about the plot and the drama, the espionage and the double crosses. And I still think that fits perfectly with what the MCU is able to do and achieve.

Cheadle also said the series will help set up the next MCU movie Armor Wars, a planned standalone movie centered around Rhodey, the superhero also known as War Machine.

“What’s fun is that we’re going to continue to explore Rhodey and, in some ways, for the first time, see what drives him,” says Cheadle.

“We understand his physical challenges, but we haven’t really dug into a lot of his emotional and psychological issues yet. [challenges].’