Entertainment
Barack Obama enjoys a round of golf with actor Don Cheadle in LA
Barack Obama was spotted golfing with actor Don Cheadle, wearing personalized shoes and a glove emblazoned with the number 44, commemorating his tenure as the 44th US president.
Cheadle is a frequent golf pal of the former president, and the duo were spotted hitting the links this weekend in Los Angeles.
Joining the outing was Michael Brush, a stalwart former White House staffer in the Obama administration who currently works for Barack and Michelle Obama’s family office.
Obama, who is left-handed, was seen wearing a personalized Titleist glove on his right hand, with 44 discreetly embroidered in red numbers. The numbers were even more subdued on her shoes, appearing on the white shoes in a barely visible gray.
Barack Obama spotted golfing with actor Don Cheadle (right) over the weekend
Obama sported personalized shoes and a glove emblazoned with the number 44, commemorating his tenure as the 44th US President
Obama, a lefty, was seen wearing a personalized Titleist glove on his right hand, with 44 discreetly embroidered in red numbers
Meanwhile, in an interview Tuesday, Obama opened up about how much stress the presidency has on his marriage, telling CBS “it really helps to be out of the White House.”
Obama said he resented the level of stress and strain his wife Michelle was under as she raised their two daughters in the White House.
The former president’s comments come after Michelle spoke out late last year and said she ‘couldn’t stand’ her husband during his eight years in high office, while their children Malia and Sacha were young.
Speaking to CBS about how he recovered from his marital woes, Barack Obama said, “It certainly helps to be in the White House and to have a little more time with it.”
“What also helps, about kids, Michelle when our girls were growing up was priority one, two, three and four.
“And so I didn’t appreciate, as committed as a father as I was, how stressful and tense it was for her.”
The numbers were even more discreet on his shoes, appearing on the white shoes in a barely visible gray
Meanwhile, in an interview on Tuesday, Obama opened up about how much stress the presidency has on his marriage.
Obama enjoys a round of golf with actor Don Cheadle in Los Angeles
Joining the exit is Michael Brush (left), a loyal former White House staffer.
Brush worked in the White House during Obama’s two terms and currently works for Barack and Michelle Obama’s family office.
“Knowing that not only were I and Michelle under surveillance and in this strange environment, but we were raising our daughters in some sort of situation that just wasn’t normal.
“Now that they’re okay, she forgives my flaws a little more.”
Barack said Michelle had since told him, “Looking back, you did well as a father.”
He added: “And if I pass this test, she will forgive me for most of my other weaknesses.”
For his part, Cheadle has also recently spoke to EW about Secret Invasion, his upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, in which he will star alongside Samuel L. Jackson.
Releasing on June 21, the spy series stars Cheadle as Air Force hero James “Rhodey” Rhodes and Jackson as gruff spymaster Nick Fury.
Cheadle told the outlet that the series will feel more like a Cold War spy thriller than the usual explosive battle scenes and special effects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Obama regularly enjoys a round of golf and Cheadle is a frequent companion on the links
Obama warms up before teeing off on recent golf outing
Cheadle (right) joined the outing as he prepares for the release of Secret Invasion, his new MCU series for Disney+ starring Samuel L. Jackson
“It speaks to the elasticity of what the MCU can be,” he said. “It’s not so much about the bells and whistles of the big special effects. It’s more about the plot and the drama, the espionage and the double crosses. And I still think that fits perfectly with what the MCU is able to do and achieve.
Cheadle also said the series will help set up the next MCU movie Armor Wars, a planned standalone movie centered around Rhodey, the superhero also known as War Machine.
“What’s fun is that we’re going to continue to explore Rhodey and, in some ways, for the first time, see what drives him,” says Cheadle.
“We understand his physical challenges, but we haven’t really dug into a lot of his emotional and psychological issues yet. [challenges].’
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12092629/Barack-Obama-enjoys-round-golf-actor-Don-Cheadle-LA.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by US or global agency
- Barack Obama enjoys a round of golf with actor Don Cheadle in LA
- Interdisciplinary experiential learning that touches the real world
- British ‘dads’ bought by pregnant migrants in visa scam – BBC Newsnight
- Indian Prime Minister Modi to meet Biden in Japan after Quad summit in Australia canceled
- Choosing Greece – The Heartland Institute
- Tickets on sale for the Olympic Music Festival season
- Scotland announce squad for Cricket World Cup qualifier
- Google begins removing accounts that have been inactive for over two yearsExBulletin
- Jokowi says he was ‘stuffed’ watching SEA Games football final
- Liz Truss warns.
- Inside the Cannes premiere of Johnny Depp’s film ‘Jeanne du Barry’ – The Hollywood Reporter