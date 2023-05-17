Connect with us

Roy Rogers’ ‘weird’ Hollywood makeover left Western fans stunned, says his granddaughter

Roy Rogers, the “King of the Cowboys”, wasn’t quite ready to tame Hollywood.

It was in October 1937 when the artist, the son of workers in a shoe factory in Ohio, signed his first contract with Republic Pictures. But the star needed a makeover, and studio heads looked to another king for inspiration, “King of Hollywood” Clark Gable.

Julie Rogers and Dale Evans posing together in cowboy attire

Roy Rogers and Dale Evans were married from 1947 until his death in 1998. (Courtesy of Julie Rogers Pomilia)

“When Grandpa first came to Hollywood, he had these really cross-eyed eyes,” said the late granddaughter Julie Rogers Pomilia, author of “Your heroes, my grandparents: the love of a granddaughter” told Fox News Digital.

Mary Hart standing with Roy Rogers beside a horse

According to Julie Rogers Pomilia, studio heads took issue with Roy Rogers’ eyes. (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

“I know he was part of the Choctaw Native Americans. [His eyes] were very expressive,” she shared. “But they were cross-eyed and they didn’t like his eyes. And, so, they made him get prescription eye drops to relax the muscles and open his eyes. So his eyes were bigger. And all of a sudden, he started getting fan mail from people saying, Hey, what are you doing in Roys eyes? It looks weird! We love his squint eyes. So they stopped that.”

Julie Rogers Pomilia book cover

Julie Rogers Pomilia wrote a memoir, “Your Heroes, My Grandparents: A Granddaughter’s Love”. (Briton Publishing LLC.)

“It was Clark Gables eyes that they were going for when it came to Grandpa, but he was never going to have Clark Gables eyes,” laughed Rogers Pomilia.

Rogers’ daughter, Cheryl Rogers, previously revealed that makeup artists even tried to stick her upper eyelids open. The patriarch later complained that the eye drops gave him headaches, while the glue made his upper eyelids raw and sore as his “eyeballs felt burned late in the morning”.

Roy Rogers reading to Dale Evans

Roy Rogers’ newly widened eyes caught the attention of fans, and he quickly gave up the drops. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Rogers was soon able to ditch the drops and glue without damaging his vision, but the studio had other plans to improve the cast’s image for the big screen.

a close up of Roy Rogers wearing a cowboy hat and scarf

Roy Rogers wasn’t happy with his Hollywood makeover, and neither were the fans. (George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images)

“They said he didn’t have enough muscle so they wanted him to do a hundred headstands a day and walk on his hands and he did it,” Rogers Pomilia said. “And very quickly, he was walking from set to set on his hands. [But] nothing really stuck, and people didn’t care.

“And when they wanted him to go to Hollywood parties, he was shy, painfully shy. He was just shy. He didn’t know what to say. He wasn’t good at small talk and he was just a boy campaign. Can I bring a friend? And they said, sure, bring a friend. We don’t care, but just go to the party and get your name out there and hang out with all the other celebrities. And he brought his hunting buddy. They sat on the couch all night and talked about raccoon hunting. And they were like, OK, so be it!”

Rogers’ beloved wife, Dale Evans, known as the “Queen of the West”, also came under scrutiny ahead of her big debut.

A close up of Dale Evans with dark hair

Studio heads were determined to give Dale Evans a makeover. (De Carvalho Collection/Getty Images)

“When my grandmother got off the plane, the guy who greeted her from the studio said, Oh, you don’t even look like your pictures! Your nose is too big, your forehead is too wide. You have to do something with that hair.’ And, ‘Oh, look at those clothes! We have to makeover you. And she was devastated. She was like, Well, welcome to Hollywood.’

Still, the pair found instant success. Rogers’ first film, 1938’s “Under the Western Stars,” was a huge hit. At the time, he was replacing another screen cowboy, Gene Autry, who was in a contract dispute with the studio.

According to the book by Rogers Pomilias, Rogers became the top Western box office star for 11 consecutive years, from 1943 to 1954. Under contract to Republic Studios, Rogers made over 100 films up to six films a year which were seen annually by more than 80 million Americans. He married Evans, his frequent co-star, in 1947. Together they starred in the popular TV western “The Roy Rogers Show,” which aired for nine years on radio before heading to NBC for six seasons of 1951 to 1957.

A close up of Dale Evans dressed as a cowgirl

A studio portrait of American actor and singer Dale Evans (1912-2001), circa 1945. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Rogers Pomilia also noted that the Roy Rogers Fan Club has nearly 2.5 million members in the US alone and 90,000 members in the UK. It was the biggest fan club before the arrival of the Beatles. Within a month, Rogers would receive up to 79,000 fan letters to which he was determined to respond personally. Earning $75 a week at Republic, Rogers couldn’t keep up with the cost of stamps. As a result, he hit the road, performing at state fairs and rodeos, while earning extra income selling merchandise.

Even Gable was impressed.

“Clark had similar interests with skeet shooting and all kinds of outdoor pursuits,” Rogers Pomilia said of the ‘Gone with the Wind’ star. “They quickly became friends. They played golf and went to the shooting range.”

Roy Rogers riding the trigger

American singer cowboy star Roy Rogers (1911-1998), born Leonard Slye, riding his horse and longtime co-star Trigger (1932-1965). (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

But no buddy could compare to Trigger, “movie’s smartest horse.” Rogers once said that Trigger, which cost a whopping $2,500 in 1938, was “the best thing that ever happened to him.” Because of his salary, Rogers had to make payments on Trigger, “like putting a couch aside.”

According to the New York Times, the horse had no qualms about being a Hollywood star. He could fire a gun, untie strings, and even add and subtract, among many tricks.

Roy Rogers posing with his horse Trigger

At one point, Trigger got the highest rating over Dale Evans. (Courtesy of Julie Rogers Pomilia)

Rogers Pomilias’ book noted that Trigger appeared in 88 movies and 100 episodes of his grandparents’ TV show. He also got the highest rating on Evans. Trigger had his own comic book series and received over 1,000 fan letters a week. Trigger, formerly named Golden Cloud, had been ridden by Olivia de Havilland in “The Adventures of Robin Hood” in 1938 before Rogers watched it.

When Trigger died in 1965 at the age of 33, a heartbroken Rogers was determined to “preserve” the horse. Rogers Pomilia pointed out that her grandfather hated the term “drunk”.

Trigger the mounted horse next to Bullet the dog

Trigger, the famous horse ridden by Roy Rogers, displayed next to the taxidermied dog Bullet. (Countess Jemal/Getty Images)

“He used to get so upset when people said he was drunk because it wasn’t like sawdust in a beanbag or something,” she said. declared. “He was very sentimental, and Gene Autry just couldn’t understand how he could pay so much money to preserve a horse. He said, ‘Just throw him down. It’s done. But grandpa couldn’t do it all. just don’t do that.

“He had a museum and he thought his fans would like to see Trigger. And, of course, people came [during] their vacation, knock on the front door at closing time and say: Can we come in and see Trigger? That’s all we want to see. So he was glad he did.”

“He used to joke, When I die, do this to me, stick me on Trigger,” Rogers Pomilia revealed. “Grandma used to wink at him and say, ‘Well, don’t do this to me and [my horse] Buttermilk. Do not even think about it !'”

Roy Rogers Dale Evans posing back to back in western clothes.

According to Julie Rogers Pomilia, faith was the secret to the lasting union of Dale Evans and Roy Rogers. (Screen Archive/Getty Images)

Rogers and Evans were married until his death in 1998 at the age of 86. Rogers Pomilia said the secret to their decades-long union was their faith in God and love of family. The couple had nine children, 16 grandchildren and more than 30 great-grandchildren.

Rog Rogers and Dale Evans kissed by their children

Married American actors and singers Roy Rogers (1911-1998) and Dale Evans (1912-2001) play with their children, (LR) Cheryl, Linda Lou and Dusty, at home in their living room. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

But the couple suffered heartbreak. Their daughter Robin Elizabeth, born with Down syndrome, died before her second birthday. They refused to keep his illness a secret, which was rare in those days. Their adopted daughter Deborah Lee was only 12 when she was killed in a bus accident in 1964. Their adopted son John David Rogers suffocated to death in 1965 aged 18.

Rogers Pomilia said it was their faith that helped them deal with the tragedies.

“It was a tough time,” she admitted. “They turned to God. They chased fame their whole lives, and it just didn’t work out. They wanted to get their priorities straight.”

Julie Rogers Pomilio posing between her grandmother Dale Evans and her grandfather Roy Rogers

Julie Rogers Pomilio described her grandparents as ordinary people with extraordinary lives. (Courtesy of Julie Rogers Pomilio)

Evans died in 2001 at the age of 88. Rogers Pomilia said she still has fond memories of growing up with her famous grandparents.

“They always made time for us,” she said. “They could be at the White House one weekend and the next weekend they could be on the floor with me playing Old Maid. We spent a lot of time at their ranch every weekend. We had dinner together. We had a big family, and we always wanted to spend time together. There was no pecking order. No one was more important than the other. None of that mattered. We were just a family.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment on Foxnews.com.

