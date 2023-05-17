Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Mindy Kaling Gush About Chris Messina





Chris Messina, one of the stars of the new Nike drama “Air,” is adored by his fellow actors.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who also star in the film, gushed to The New York Times about Messina.

And Mindy Kaling, who worked with Messina on 'The Mindy Project', said he made her a better actress.



Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Mindy Kaling all gush about fellow actor Chris Messina. “I’m still looking for work for Chris because he’s still so good,” Affleck said. The New York Times for a profile of the 48-year-old actor. Affleck’s new film “Air” which chronicles Nike’s rise to industry dominance with the help of Michael Jordan is Affleck’s third film Messina has starred in. “Whenever given the chance, he always did more than I imagined or imagined,” Affleck told The Times, adding, “I can’t say enough good things about him. .” Damon, who stars in and co-produces the film, also praised Messina, describing him as an actor for The Times. Messina is the kind of actor that “every other actor always talks about,” Damon told The Times. “Did you see him in that? Or, he’s in that, that’ll be good.” Messina played Dr. Danny Castellano in “The Mindy Project” alongside Kaling’s Dr. Mindy Lahiri.

Kaling, who selected Messina to star in her hit show ‘The Mindy Project’, told The Times he was one of the funniest actors she’s ever worked with because he’s “so rooted in the truth of his character that he can’t help but be funny.” “It’s almost exhausting, the level of honesty and truth he brings to every scene,” Kaling told The Times. “He really listened to my character and reacted if the character did something funny or silly. He made me a better actor. I listened better when I was with Chris, because he set the bar so high .”

