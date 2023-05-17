Who will be the next James Bond?

As for the casting of the next 007, could the name be Johnson…Aaron Taylor-Johnson? It’s been over a year and a half since Daniel Craig drank his last martini as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die’, leaving fans eager to find out who will step into those big shoes. Over the past few months, we’ve learned more about what producers can look for, and one actor has become an early favorite. Meanwhile, some fan favorites have pulled out. Here’s all the latest news on the next Leap coming to you faster than you can say “shaken, not stirred.” The actor will likely be in his 30s Daniel Craig was 38 when he made his James Bond debut, and it looks like producers will be looking for another 30 or so for his successor. “We’ve tried looking at young people in the past,” producer Michael G. Wilson explained, by deadline. “But trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond is already a veteran. He’s got experience. … That’s why it works for a 30-something.” Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams in the same way says Radio Times that although young actors had been considered to play Bond before, they lacked the “gravity” needed. If Bond were to be in his thirties, that would rule out several fan-suggested actors, including Tom Holland (26), Henry Cavill (40) and Tom Hardy (45). Actor won’t be female, but could be a person of color The producers have definitely ruled out the possibility of swapping the role by choosing a woman like Bond, thus Lashana Lynch’s wife 007 in “No Time to Die” may be the closest fans. “I think we should create new characters for women, strong female characters,” Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said. says Variety. “I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having it played by a woman. I think women are way more interesting than that.”

Broccoli did confirm, however, that Bond doesn’t have to be played by a white actor, telling Variety, “He can be any color.” Actor ‘should be British’ Broccoli too told The Hollywood Reporter the actor who plays Bond “should be British”. It might go without saying, but it would rule out some other potential candidates, including Dwayne Johnson, who, believe it or not, has expressed interest in the role. The rock noted at Esquire his grandfather played a Bond villain in “You Only Live Twice” before adding: “I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond.” Sorry, Dwayne: it looks like you won’t be able to change the hierarchy of power in the Bond universe. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is rumored to be a favorite In November 2022, The sun claims “High-speed train” Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson had become a “surprise favourite” for the role after taking part in a “top secret screen test”. Producer Barbara Broccoli reportedly “loved” the 32-year-old actor. He did not deny the rumors in a interview with Vanity Fair, calling them “flattering”. Matthew Belloni of Puck confirmed these rumors “are true”, adding that Taylor-Johnson “met producer Barbara Broccoli, and the reunion went well”. Idris Elba has retired from the race Fans often suggested “Luther” star Idris Elba for the role, but that ship may have sailed considering the actor is 50, making him only five years younger than Craig now. Producers are also looking for a 10-12 year engagement from their star, so he would be in his 60s by his last film. Elba also retired from the race. “I’m not going to be that guy,” he said. told the Associated Press. “When I look in the mirror, I don’t see James Bond,” he also said. told the Wall Street Journal. Taron Egerton claimed ‘they already have someone’ Another fan favorite is 33-year-old Taron Egerton, who has experience leading a spy franchise as Eggsy in the “Kingsman.”“ movies. But Egerton told the Telegraph he does not believe he is “the right choice” for the role. “You always have to be statuesque to be that guy,” he said. “And that’s something I always strive for. I’ve always struggled with my weight.” Egerton also claimed in a interview with Total Film that the producers have someone else in mind. “I think they already have someone, and it’s not me,” he said. But it was unclear if this was just speculation, as he noted he was “never part of the conversations”. He may have just been referring to the Aaron Taylor-Johnson rumors. Richard Madden and Reg-Jean Page have also had their names floated Richard Madden was rumored as a possible Bond candidate even before Craig quit the role, and he recently appeared to play into speculation via a Instagram Video of himself drinking martinis with his “Citadel” co-starring Stanley Tucci. One fan commented, “New Bond and Q?!” In 2021, bet Ladbrokes odds had the 36-year-old actor in the top spot, knocking down Tom Hardy. Madden said British GQ in 2018, he is “more than flattered” to be in the conversation, but added that he “doesn’t want to curse anything by saying anything”.