Entertainment
Who will be the next James Bond?
As for the casting of the next 007, could the name be Johnson…Aaron Taylor-Johnson?
It’s been over a year and a half since Daniel Craig drank his last martini as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die’, leaving fans eager to find out who will step into those big shoes. Over the past few months, we’ve learned more about what producers can look for, and one actor has become an early favorite. Meanwhile, some fan favorites have pulled out.
Here’s all the latest news on the next Leap coming to you faster than you can say “shaken, not stirred.”
The actor will likely be in his 30s
Daniel Craig was 38 when he made his James Bond debut, and it looks like producers will be looking for another 30 or so for his successor.
“We’ve tried looking at young people in the past,” producer Michael G. Wilson explained, by deadline. “But trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond is already a veteran. He’s got experience. … That’s why it works for a 30-something.”
Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams in the same way says Radio Times that although young actors had been considered to play Bond before, they lacked the “gravity” needed. If Bond were to be in his thirties, that would rule out several fan-suggested actors, including Tom Holland (26), Henry Cavill (40) and Tom Hardy (45).
Actor won’t be female, but could be a person of color
The producers have definitely ruled out the possibility of swapping the role by choosing a woman like Bond, thus Lashana Lynch’s wife 007 in “No Time to Die” may be the closest fans.
“I think we should create new characters for women, strong female characters,” Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said. says Variety. “I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having it played by a woman. I think women are way more interesting than that.”
Broccoli did confirm, however, that Bond doesn’t have to be played by a white actor, telling Variety, “He can be any color.”
Actor ‘should be British’
Broccoli too told The Hollywood Reporter the actor who plays Bond “should be British”. It might go without saying, but it would rule out some other potential candidates, including Dwayne Johnson, who, believe it or not, has expressed interest in the role. The rock noted at Esquire his grandfather played a Bond villain in “You Only Live Twice” before adding: “I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond.” Sorry, Dwayne: it looks like you won’t be able to change the hierarchy of power in the Bond universe.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is rumored to be a favorite
In November 2022, The sun claims “High-speed train” Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson had become a “surprise favourite” for the role after taking part in a “top secret screen test”. Producer Barbara Broccoli reportedly “loved” the 32-year-old actor. He did not deny the rumors in a interview with Vanity Fair, calling them “flattering”. Matthew Belloni of Puck confirmed these rumors “are true”, adding that Taylor-Johnson “met producer Barbara Broccoli, and the reunion went well”.
Idris Elba has retired from the race
Fans often suggested “Luther” star Idris Elba for the role, but that ship may have sailed considering the actor is 50, making him only five years younger than Craig now. Producers are also looking for a 10-12 year engagement from their star, so he would be in his 60s by his last film. Elba also retired from the race.
“I’m not going to be that guy,” he said. told the Associated Press. “When I look in the mirror, I don’t see James Bond,” he also said. told the Wall Street Journal.
Taron Egerton claimed ‘they already have someone’
Another fan favorite is 33-year-old Taron Egerton, who has experience leading a spy franchise as Eggsy in the “Kingsman.”“ movies. But Egerton told the Telegraph he does not believe he is “the right choice” for the role. “You always have to be statuesque to be that guy,” he said. “And that’s something I always strive for. I’ve always struggled with my weight.”
Egerton also claimed in a interview with Total Film that the producers have someone else in mind. “I think they already have someone, and it’s not me,” he said. But it was unclear if this was just speculation, as he noted he was “never part of the conversations”. He may have just been referring to the Aaron Taylor-Johnson rumors.
Richard Madden and Reg-Jean Page have also had their names floated
Richard Madden was rumored as a possible Bond candidate even before Craig quit the role, and he recently appeared to play into speculation via a Instagram Video of himself drinking martinis with his “Citadel” co-starring Stanley Tucci. One fan commented, “New Bond and Q?!” In 2021, bet Ladbrokes odds had the 36-year-old actor in the top spot, knocking down Tom Hardy. Madden said British GQ in 2018, he is “more than flattered” to be in the conversation, but added that he “doesn’t want to curse anything by saying anything”.
Another actor whose name has come up often is “Bridgerton” star Reg-Jean Page, although he joked on “The Tonight Show“ that if you’re a British actor “and you do something of any kind of fame that people consider good, then people start saying the B-word. It’s like a badge of merit.”
It may take some time before the choice is made
In terms of possible timing, don’t expect a casting announcement anytime soon. Broccoli told Entertainment Weekly in September 2022 that “we haven’t started the hunt” for the actor, although she added “we’ll start thinking about it” in 2023. She also told Variety in 2022, “It’s going to take a few years.” No director has been announced, although the Claimed Daily Mail “Fleabag” creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the “top pick.”
Additionally, broccoli Deadline in June 2022 that filming for the next Bond movie “is at least two years away”, suggesting it could be aiming for a 2025 or 2026 release. “It’s a reimagining of Bond,” she noted. “We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time.” What this reinvention will look like is still anyone’s guess, but broccoli before says Variety that Bond as a character “evolves just as men evolve”.
He may not be a well-known actor.
The list of favorites for the role includes some pretty big stars. But at the same time speaking to the Radio Timescasting director Debbie McWilliams reminded fans that the old Bonds included actors who weren’t particularly well-known when they were cast, and the producers will simply choose “who is the best for the role”.
So don’t be shocked if the role goes to someone you don’t know too well and who was never mentioned as a possibility. Indeed, author Charlie Higson, who has written a few Bond books, told the Press Association“As soon as the newspapers say, ‘So-and-so is considered the next James Bond,’ you know they won’t be the next James Bond.”
|
Sources
2/ https://theweek.com/feature/briefing/1023283/the-next-james-bond-what-we-know-so-far
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rishi Sunak faces three by-elections as Boris Johnson sends Tory MPs to House of Lords
- Who will be the next James Bond?
- Climate Change Tech Needs Lessons on Circularity
- Archaeologists have revealed two new victims of the earthquake in Pompeii
- IHC extends Imran Khan’s bail until May 31 – Pakistan
- What to expect as the US nears an unthinkable default
- Following crime wave, West Hollywood City Council votes to add additional deputies
- In memory of UO hockey player Dayton Clarke | News
- Egyptian Fashion Week launches its first edition at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square
- What you need to know about menopause
- Indonesia gaining from investor decline in China
- Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Mindy Kaling Gush About Chris Messina