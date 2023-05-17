City investigating Hollywood restaurants for allegedly upholding service charges, stiffening workers

When Earl Witron landed a waiter job in the summer of 2021 at the Thompson, a new World of Hyatt luxury hotel, he was thrilled, he said, to be part of something big in Hollywood.

He earns just $17.50 an hour at the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, the Terrace, which offers its well-heeled guests sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills. But, he said, officials promised that he and his colleagues would share a 5% service charge added to each check, in support of our staff’s health benefits, as the explanation of the invoices.

Yet the 40-year-old said he never saw that money reflected in his compensation. When he asked management about the allocation of the 5% service charge, he received mixed responses or simply rebuffed.

I was just living paycheck to paycheck, said Witron, 40, who is now a runner at the Beverly Hilton. I fell behind financially. I still haven’t recovered.

This 5% service charge attached to guests’ restaurant bills is the focus of an investigation launched by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, and it implicates some of the city’s most famous restaurants at the hotel. Adjacent Thompson, Tommie Hotel and Citizen News building: Mother Wolf, Kateen, My Friends, Bar Lis and the Terrace.

The city attorney is investigating whether Ten Five Hospitality, the group that operated the five restaurants at the time of the allegations, violated an order for allegedly retaining the full 5% service fee they charged customers instead of distribute them to workers, according to an April 6 letter from the assistant city attorney. Joshua L. Crowell.

City officials have asked Ten Five Hospitality, hotels and restaurants for a response and numerous documents, including any evidence that shows the workers benefited from the charges. The city’s attorneys’ office is also investigating allegations that at least two patio workers were fired after complaining about service charges.

No Ten Five Hospitality executive was made available for comment. A spokesperson provided a prepared statement, which read: Wellness fees, which are clearly explained on all customer bills, enable the company to provide a market-beating set of employees, including a strong medical, dental and vision insurance program, a 401(k) benefit offering and better working conditions for all employees.

The spokesperson declined to answer any further questions about the allegations in the city’s letter.

The dining room of Mother Wolf, one of the busiest restaurants in Los Angeles. Mother Wolf is in the Citizen News building next to the Thompson Hotel. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Request a survey

Tipping and service charges are becoming a flashpoint in the restaurant and hospitality industries. Health care service charges began appearing on customer bills gradually over the past decade, but have become ubiquitous following the COVID-19 shutdowns. The added fees came amid an outpouring of empathy and gratitude for service workers at a time when the future of restaurants looked uncertain.

But for diners, the charges have become a source of confusion, leading some to tip less, under the impression that the added charges go directly to their servers. Workers who prepare and serve food and beverages and bus tables typically rely on tips as part of their take-home pay.

The actual destination of these service fees remained unclear.

In California, courts have long ruled that mandatory charges cannot be considered gratuities under the labor code. That changed in 2019, when service fee law became clearer in the case of San Francisco OGrady v. Merchant Exchange Productions Inc. In that case, a state appeals court ruled that service fees service belonged to employees under California law if customers could reasonably be led to believe that the charges are tips. The decision applies to all catering establishments.

That decision was tested as recently as April 19, when a San Francisco judge ruled in a non-jury trial that a Marriott hotel in downtown San Francisco must pay approximately $9 million in service charges withheld from staff who served food and beverages at banquets.

The case focused on whether these charges are reasonably considered by customers to be tips. In April 2017, the San Francisco hotel began expressly telling banquet diners that added fees did not constitute gratuities, thereby releasing itself from any future liability.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, the plaintiffs’ attorney in the Marriott case, said the verdict was the first on the issue in California. I expect this will lead to a lot of enforcement action and employees now recognizing their rights, she said.

Liss-Riordan, also plaintiffs’ attorney in the 2019 San Francisco case that set a precedent in California, has won similar cases in Hawaii and Massachusetts. She has lawsuits pending against other hotels in San Francisco and other places in California.

In LA, city prosecutors appear to be focusing their investigations on additional service charges at restaurants inside hotels, where current laws are clearer on tipping. The definition of hotel in the LA ordinance covers restaurants that are contracted or leased premises that are connected to or operated from hotels, such as the Terrace or Mother Wolf.

LA Ordinance states that the service charge cannot be withheld by a hotel employer but must be paid in full to the hotel worker providing services to the guests from whom the service charge is collected. The order also states that no part of these amounts may be paid to supervisory or managerial employees, and that service charges must be paid fairly to hotel employees.

Steve Garrett, Jae Redlich and Jazelle Merritt, all former terrace servers, said that when they brought up the discrepancies and asked about the 5% service charge at employee meetings, management gave answers that made no sense. A human resources representative told them it offset the cost of the health premium for full-time employees, the workers said. Dan Daley, director of Ten Five Hospitality, told them the service charge was intended to offset losses at restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daley did not respond to requests for comment.

Garrett, Redlich and Merritt would then file an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that management either fired them or forced them to resign after raising questions about the application of the service fee. A charge is a request to the government council to investigate and decide if there is enough evidence to take action against the employer.

At this point, no lawsuits or charges have been filed; the allegations are still under investigation. Unite Here Local 11 helps Hollywood workers get their business done.

It is unclear whether the star chefs most associated with the restaurants named in the city letter, including Evan Funke at Mother Wolf, Wes Avila at Kateen and Lincoln Carson, formerly of My Friends, were aware of the workers’ concerns or have tried to solve their questions. Funke and Avila, two of Los Angeles’ most well-known and admired chefs, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Even before the allegations, restaurants were caught in a messy standoff between Ten Five Hospitality and Relevant, the hotels developer, and the nearby Citizen News building that houses Mother Wolf, known for its Roman-style pasta and one of the city’s most sought-after reservations. At one point, the two entities claimed control of the properties, according to a report published in LA eater.

Chef Carson, who quit Friends in December, said he was aware of the service charge at the restaurant but believed the money had been properly distributed.

Carson contracted with Ten Five Hospitality to develop the popular French restaurant and also worked on the terrace for a time before Mes Amis opened. He said he served as a consultant and was not there for the day-to-day financial accounting of the restaurants.

I’m disappointed for all the people who worked so hard to build what was meant to be something very special, he told The Times. It’s disappointing that’s what’s coming out.

.

The city attorney’s office declined to discuss Crowell’s letter. The bureau also declined to disclose whether it had sent letters to other restaurant groups in the city about the service charge.

The Thompson Hollywood, seen on the left, is next to the Citizen News building, where Mother Wolf is located. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

In interviews, several former and current employees of Ten Five Hospitality said they were in a painful financial loop. Many workers were not eligible for the company medical program because they were not working full time. And, they said, if they had qualified, the program was financially out of reach for them.

Witron, Redlich, Merritt and Garrett said they are still dealing with the consequences of their work on the terrace. They all described mental anguish and financial loss overdue on bills and rent. Three of the four said they were unlikely to return to the restaurant industry.

It’s horrible. It’s so dehumanizing, Redlich said. Everything at the surface level has been kept to a certain appearance. It’s like when you take all the dirt in the house, all that mess, and put it under the rug. And, yes, it looks clean, but don’t look under the rug. It was like working there.

Ten Five Hospitality faced a May 12 deadline to respond to requests in the April letter from assistant city attorneys. The two entities said Monday they were in communication but declined to give further details.