It’s time for Hollywood CEOs to strike





Day zero: Hollywood CEOs have had enough. The Writers Guild of America refused to leave the bargaining table even when we made it very clear that we no longer wanted to be there. It’s not just bad table manners because we’re CEOs, it threatens the livelihoods of our families, as well as the livelihoods of our secret second families. With a unanimous vote of twelve for, zero against, the CEOs authorized the strike. Day one: The work stoppage begins immediately. All CEOs have changed their email auto-replies from I’m on vacation in Moldova and will be slow to respond to I’m on vacation in Moldova and also I’m on strike. The people who work for us will obviously have to continue to do their job, and we will obviously continue to be paid. Other than that, the industry will stop until our demands are met. Fifth day : No one seems to have noticed our work stoppage. We remind the public that as long as the CEO strike continues, they will be deprived of our exciting and original ideas, like a subscription tier where it costs money to roll back and a streaming service that you pay in years of your life. Tenth day: CEOs across the country are honoring our work stoppage, and we didn’t even let them know we were on strike! The police union also came forward for us, in a heartwarming show of solidarity. The writers might be able to hustle just the cops or just the CEOs, but together? We might have a chance! Day thirty-five: The Writers Guild continues to deploy underhanded scab tactics, like asking us to come back to the bargaining table. They wouldn’t even know how to spend the money they are asking for. We do. We spend it on blood transfusions that make us look three crucial months younger. Sixty days: The picket line that our assistants walked for us was unfortunately interrupted after we asked too many of them to come out and simultaneously get more coconut water for the office. But don’t worry, we quickly rallied, hiring all of our nephews as assistants. Seventy-three days: We have a scab among us. One of us violated the work stoppage by carrying out the CEO’s critical duty to respond to a quarterly earnings report with his trademark. Hell will be severely disciplined when we force him to extend his holiday in Moldova for another six months. Day ninety-nine: Our latest quarterly earnings report isn’t quite so recent. It turns out that people don’t like our short-term solution for TV (running only public domain footage of the Hindenburg disaster) or cinema (hypnotizing audiences into thinking they’ve watched a Marvel movie that doesn’t exist yet). Hundredth day: Our shareholders fired all twelve of us and replaced us with an AI that is really good at answering emails with . Much like the coal miners at the Battle of Blair Mountain, all that was left was our pride and seven-figure severance packages. Hey, maybe with all that new free time, finally write the great American novel! We just need to find someone who is good at writing stuff for people and making it worthwhile.

