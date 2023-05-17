Patients reunite with doctors who saved their lives on Trauma Survivor Day at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – There was a special meeting at a South Florida hospital. Doctors and their patients shared stories of survival. Pushing back the pain to celebrate life, dozens of trauma survivors reunited with the hospital staff and lifeguards at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood who helped them through some of the most heartbreaking experiences of their lives. Every day is Trauma Survivor Day, said medical director Dr. Andrew Rosenthal. In some ways it’s a big group hug and in others it’s a crying fest. From the scene of the accident to the operating room, doctors face tough decisions. We never know who’s gonna make it happen, and the big man upstairs has a plan, but the rest of us can only do what the book says and try to help patients through the worst times of their lives, Dr. Rosenthal said. Anthony Estrada said he received the worst phone call he had ever received in his life. When I came here I was hit by a bomb my wife didn’t make and my son was fighting for his life, Estrada said. His wife was killed instantly in a devastating car accident, while his son, Jacob, spent more than two months in hospital after suffering multiple serious injuries, including to the brain and heart. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have Jacob here, celebrating that he’s going to third grade,” Estrada said. He is doing very well thanks to everyone here, to all the doctors in the ICU, the PICU, everywhere. Megan Bishop was the sole survivor of a plane crash near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines in 2021. I broke my ribs, cracked my spine, needed stitches in my face and had bruises in my arms, Bishop said. I tell everyone the biggest hurt is a broken heart. She lost her only child, her four-year-old son, Taylor, who was in the car with her. Although the event is bittersweet, she realizes that she can share her pain with a new community. It’s a reminder that I can overcome huge things that were able to break me, Bishop said. Hearing everyone else’s story and being able to share the grief and trauma with them, we truly are like family. May is Trauma Awareness Month. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wsvn.com/news/local/broward/patients-reunite-with-doctors-who-saved-their-lives-during-trauma-survivor-day-at-memorial-regional-hospital-in-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos