Tom Hanks Says AI Could Keep Him Alive in Hollywood Until ‘Kingdom Comes’

Tom Hanks thinks his acting career could last even if he were to be “hit by a bus”.

This is partly thanks to recent developments in AI and its digital appearance in The Polar Express.

I might get hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but my performance can go on and on and on and on and on, Hanks said on the Adam Buxton podcast.

The Oscar-winning actor and director was an early adopter of motion capture technology, appearing as a digital character in the 2004 animated film The Polar Express. Hanks explained that this was our first time making a movie that had a huge amount of our own data locked away in a computer, literally what we looked like.

He revealed that performers and their agents are now scrambling amid the rise of AI to secure the rights to their digital performances.

We saw that coming, we saw that there was going to be this ability to take zeros and ones inside a computer and turn them into a face and a character, he said. It’s only grown a billion times since then and we see it everywhere.

The technology has already been used many times to continue the cinematic lives of deceased artists.

One such example was the 2015 blockbuster, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” where a digital echo by late actress Carrie Fisher was designed to complete her posthumous scenes. Most recently, the 2021 documentary “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” stirred controversial when he used AI to create a deep fake of the beloved chef and travel host’s voice.

If I wanted to, I could get together and present a series of seven films that would star me in which I would be 32 years old from now until the kingdom comes, Hanks said. Anyone can now recreate themselves at any age using AI or deep forgery technology.

The entertainment industry takes on AI

The potential for AI to replace human performers and writers has become a growing concern, a sentiment underscored by the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

I can tell you that there [are] ongoing discussions in all guilds, agencies and law firms to find the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everyone else being our intellectual property, Hanks said.

The WGA, aware of this looming threat, even included a proposal in its negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to ban the use of AI to write or rewrite literary material, serve as source material or train the AI. .

In a show of support this week, Hanks joined with the striking writers declaring that society was at a crossroads of evolution.

Hanks compares the rise of AI in film to the invention of the Gutenberg printing press. This is a super toned down version of this printing press.

Although current techniques often involve the juxtaposition of existing footage and digitally created elements, emerging AI tools could generate more dynamic and realistic scenes. Using deep learning algorithms capable of analyzing large amounts of data, AI may soon be able to synthesize entirely new performances based on an actor’s past work.

Hanks admitted that an AI-generated version of himself wouldn’t possess his artistic values ​​and might appear in movies he wouldn’t personally approve of.

No doubt people will be able to tell, but the question is will they care? he said.