When Bollywood meets a choir: the world’s first South Asian a cappella group, Penn Masala, performs again in India

A cappella, which replaces instruments with harmonized voices, literally means “in the style of the chapel” in Italian. But beware, A cappella is not only popular in churches. Perhaps his most popular “pop-culture” reference is in the first season of the cult series “Friends.” The episode “The One with the Dozen Lasagna” begins on an A cappella note with Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, and Joey doing an impromptu hum of the Odd Couple theme song.

When taken out of its original context – in this case, the church – the format seems to have given musicians plenty of leeway to throw away their bags of mixed sounds and produce a whole new sound.

Unsurprisingly, Penn Masala, the world’s first South Asian A cappella group, relies heavily on Bollywood to create its own mix. But ‘Sapno ki Rani’ and Mehndi Laga ke Rakhna’ stand out distinctly among the harmonious vocals, making Penn Masala stand out from other A cappella groups, even leading to a White House performance for President Obama.

Penn Masala will go on a six-city return tour in India from May 19-29. Produced by TribeVibe, a BookMyShow company, the tour will visit Hyderabad on May 25 and Bengaluru on May 26.

The group was formed in 1996 by students from the University of Pennsylvania. Over the years, the members of the band have continued to change, but the sound has always been adapted to what it is now. Vocals ranging from bass baritone, tenor and tenor 2, a bit of beatboxing and a clever choice of Bollywood and Western pop hits.

“Our current group consists of 13 members in total, consisting of 11 singers and two managers. In general, there is not a fixed number of people we have in the group. However, each promotion usually has three to four singers who can comfortably cover the range of our four vocal parts. In order to have a complete sound, we take this same range of new members. We select our members through a music audition process every September on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania,’ said current band member Raghundan Raman, an engineering student who will graduate in 2025. .

The group prepares differently for the audience in India and for the audience in the United States, admitted Prateek Adurty, another member of the group. “We always take into account the musical tastes of our audience, so for our next tour, we have added a lot of new songs to our repertoire which are more popular with Indian audiences. For many of these songs, we are focusing on reproducing sounds of traditional Indian instruments, like tabla, mridangam and others, just using our voices,” added Adurty, who dreams of starting a music collective in the future.

Gaurish Gaur, another member, recalled how Bengaluru with its “incredible energy” became one of their favorite cities to perform.

“Last time we performed in Bangalore in 2017, our show was held outside. Unfortunately, it started raining during the show. In response, fans gathered around us and held their umbrellas over the singers’ heads so that we could continue the show. It was an incredible display of kindness and hospitality that we have never forgotten. We look forward to meeting our fans again in Bengaluru,” Gaur said.

Unfortunately, the world’s first South Asian a cappella group has no female voices. “The main reason for the absence of female members in our band is rooted in our musical arrangements. Our repertoire includes many songs from 10-15 years ago, which have been specially arranged for male vocal registers. Our goal is to stay true to the original sound and essence of these songs, making it difficult to incorporate other vocal registers without compromising some of the integrity of our performances.However, we are continually striving to evolve and to expand our musical horizons, and we remain open to collaborations and opportunities that celebrate diversity in music,” Adurty said.

(This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)