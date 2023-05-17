The Lone Star actor reacts to the shock of the season 4 finale

Connect with us

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 finale spoilers follow.

9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Rafael Silva opened up about the shocking death during the series’ season 4 finale.

The first episode of last night’s (May 16) two-part finale saw Carlos’ (Silva) father Gabriel (Benito Martinez) offer his son to join the Texas Rangers, which revealed a rift between both, especially on Rangers history. of discrimination.

However, the two were able to repair the cracks with the help of TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Andrea (Roxana Brusso).

Yet the joy was tragically cut short when Gabriel was shot, just days before his son’s wedding to TK, and the episode ended with his funeral.

Speaking about the horrific turn of events, Silva said Weekly entertainment“Essentially, it’s heartbreak that we’re witnessing.

“And it wasn’t just heartbreaking for the character, it was also heartbreaking for me. I was really disappointed that I could work with Benito…that it wasn’t so constant anymore.”

The actor also opened up about how the death affected both his character and him as an actor, with the star continuing, “Have you ever received bad news that wasn’t for you but you had to tell someone else? That’s how I felt.

“I was like, ‘Oh, f**k. I’m going to have to tell Carlos.’ It wasn’t fun. That said, as an actor, I was grateful to have the opportunity to explore that story and that experience for Carlos.”

However, he teased a possible future appearance by Gabriel (possibly in a flashback), suggesting he’s “pretty sure this isn’t the last we’ll see of Benito.”

Along with Gabriel’s death, the two-part finale also saw the death of Owen’s brother, Robert (Chad Lowe), by assisted suicide.

9-1-1 And 9-1-1: Lone Star both on FOX and Hulu in the United States and Sky witness UK.

