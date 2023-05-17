Johnny Depp Responds to Hollywood Boycott





Johnny Depp made a rare public appearance at the Cannes press conference for ‘Jeanne du Barry,’ a costume drama that opened the 76th film festival. The film, in which he plays King Louis XV, marks the actor’s first starring role in three years, following his high-profile legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. As he re-emerged in the limelight, Depp seemed to have mixed feelings about his years-long absence from Hollywood films. “Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You would have to have no pulse to say “No”. None of this is happening. It’s a weird joke,” he said at Wednesday’s press conference for the film. “When you’re asked to quit a movie you’re making because of something that’s just a function of vowels and consonants floating around in the air, yes you feel boycotted.” Depp was presumably referring to a sequel to the “Harry Potter” spin-off series “Fantastic Beasts,” which he walked away from in 2020. Leaving the Warner Bros. at the global box office gave up an eight-figure salary. “I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don’t think Hollywood,” Depp continued. “It’s a strange and fun time when everyone wishes they could be themselves, but they can’t. They have to align themselves with the person before them. If you want to live this life, I wish you well. best. Depp’s legal battles culminated in a successful defamation lawsuit for the actor in the United States, in which Heard was ordered to pay him $10 million in damages. He previously lost a UK defamation case in 2020 involving Heard’s abuse allegations. Not everyone has parted ways with the actor following his countless controversies. Dior, the French luxury fashion house, has backed the controversial star and signed him to a huge deal worth over $20 million, the biggest deal ever in men’s fragrances. Although Heard’s name was never directly mentioned during the press conference, his legal battle with her kept cropping up. Asked by a Variety reporter what he would say to those who think he shouldn’t attend Cannes due to his past legal troubles, Depp said: “What if one day they don’t allow me – under no circumstances whatever arrived – [that] I can’t go to McDonald’s for life because somewhere if you had them all in the same room there would be 39 angry people watching me eat a Big Mac on repeat just for fun. Who are they? Why do they care? Some kind of species, a tower of mashed potatoes, covering the light on their computer screen. Anonymous. With apparently less free time. I don’t think we should be worried. People should really think about what this is about. Really.” Earlier in the press conference, Depp also spoke of his disdain for the media, which covered his lawsuits with Heard and the Hollywood fallout extensively. “Most of what you read is fantastically and horribly written fiction. It’s like asking the question, ‘How are you?’ But the subtext is, “God, I hate you.” He also dismissed the idea that Cannes marks his “return” to cinema. “I had my 17th comeback, apparently,” he said. “I wonder about the word ‘comeback’. I didn’t go anywhere… Maybe people stopped calling because of their fear at that point. But I didn’t go anywhere. Depp was over 40 minutes late to the ‘Jeanne du Barry’ publicity event as he was stuck in traffic, a source close to his team claims, forcing the event to start 27 minutes late and without him . Matt Donnelly contributed to this report.

