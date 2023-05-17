Bollywood debut? US Ambassador Eric Garcetti meets Shah Rukh Khan and reveals what they discussed

In a delightful encounter, Eric Garcetti, the recently appointed US Ambassador to India, had an awe-inspiring moment meeting Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan at his iconic residence, ‘Mannat’, located in Mumbai. . The two esteemed personalities engaged in a conversation that revolved around the immense cultural impact of Bollywood and Hollywood on a global scale.

Expressing his excitement, the US envoy took to Twitter, sharing his excitement for the reunion and even humorously mused about the possibility of his own Bollywood debut.

Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his Mannat residence, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the world,” tweeted Garcetti.

Is it time for my Bollywood debut? I had a wonderful conversation with the superstar @iamsrk at his Mannat residence, learn about the film industry in Mumbai and discuss the enormous cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the world. #AmbExploresIndia pic.twitter.com/SLRQyhhn8C — United States Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 16, 2023

The US Ambassador further delighted his followers by sharing snapshots of his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. One photograph captured the two charismatic individuals posing for the camera, while another showed Garcetti holding a yellow soccer ball, surrounded by Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, and his wife, Gauri Khan.

During the interaction, Shah Rukh Khan wore a stylish ensemble that included a black long-sleeved t-shirt, black pants and a golf cap. It should be noted that Ambassador Garcetti’s visit to Mumbai followed his trip to the historic ‘Sabarmati Ashram’ in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The US Ambassador also met with Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Excellent meeting with Mukesh Ambani to learn more about Reliances innovations in the renewable energy sector and explore avenues for more economic cooperation #USIndiaTogether,” Garcetti wrote while sharing a photo with the billionaire.

Eric Garcetti, along with envoys from Qatar and Monaco, earlier presented their credentials to President Draupadi Murmu to the esteemed Rashtrapati Bhavan. This significant event strengthens diplomatic ties between the United States and India, two nations that share a deep belief in the power of democracy and cooperation.

Previously, Eric Garcetti expressed his joy at watching a cricket match during the IPL season in Ahmedabad. He congratulated Gujarat Titans for their victory and praised Sunrisers Hyderabad for their admirable sportsmanship.

Garcetti, accompanied by Jay Shah, was seen relishing in the thrilling display of cricket and enjoyed being able to witness the thrilling action first hand.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Topics