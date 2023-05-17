The evolution of in-room entertainment

Hotels have made huge investments in recent years to improve in-room entertainment options for their guests, which won’t slow down any time soon as travelers expect the comforts of home in their rooms.

A 2013 Skift Research report predicted that improving in-room entertainment would be a major focus for hospitality industry executives as digital devices were to become an even more important part of the travel experience. .

Skift Research also predicted that your own entertainment such as laptops and smartphones would become more popular with travelers, while hotels could also consider integrating streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu into in-room televisions. Streaming services have indeed become increasingly popular with consumers in recent years, with 85% of US households have at least one video streaming subscription. Additionally, the streaming industry is expected to be worth $330 billion by 2030.

So how has the in-room entertainment landscape changed since that 2013 report? Have hotels provided more in-room entertainment options to their guests over the past decade? Are hotels also turning to virtual assistant technology like Amazon Alexa to entertain guests? Here is a brief overview of how hotel in-room entertainment has evolved over the years as well as possible future developments in the industry.

Hotels and streaming services

Marriott in June 2015 became the first hotel chain to allow guests to watch Netflix from in-room televisions. It worked with a hotel technology company I teach to allow guests to log into their Netflix accounts on their in-room televisions. The hospitality giant has sought to sign contracts with 1,000 hotels before the end of 2017. That number has far exceeded that figure, with Scott Hansen, Marriott’s senior director for Guest Technology, recently saying the company has contracts with more than 6,000 hotels.

Hyatt followed in Marriott’s footsteps in 2017 when it partnered with an in-room tech company Sonifi Solutions to launch a streaming service named Staycast. Hyatt enabled its guests to connect and stream entertainment channels to their in-room TVs without needing to enter a code or personal credentials on the TV. Sonifi CEO Ahmad Ouri and Jeff Bzdawka, senior vice president of global hotel technology at Hyatt, said Hyatt was the first brand to implement an in-room entertainment streaming service through a mobile app, adding that customers do not necessarily need to be loyal members to use the service.

As Jelle Vandenbroucke, general manager of the JW Marriott Houston Downtown believes customers expect to be able to log into their Hulu and Netflix accounts on a TVhow are hotels working to improve the streaming experience?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Chief Information Officer Scott Strickland outlines a simple first step. “A great streaming experience starts with rock-solid Wi-Fi,” he said. “Over the past year, we’ve worked with franchisees to improve their offerings through (the) use of preferred suppliers, ensuring their hotels have the speed and stability that today’s travelers enjoy. today need.”

And since Skift Research has previously reported that tablet-equipped travelers are preventing hotels from meeting the demand for their bandwidth, Strickland adds that companies need to provide the speed, simplicity and security that customers are looking for.

“Missing one of these marks can be a costly mistake. Customers have high standards based on their home experiences and hotels need to match that experience,” Strickland said. “All it takes is for a guest to miss the winning goal of the big game due to buffering and suddenly look for a different hotel on their next stay.”

Rise of Bring Your Own Entertainment

Skift Research also reported that customers are increasingly using their own entertainment devices, citing a survey that found digital travelers tend to favor laptops and smartphones that “allow little attention to be paid to a television or clock radio in the bedroom”.

Have hotels made it easier to use their own devices? A 2021 survey found that 75% of millennial travelers try to connect their devices to their bedroom TV, either via cable or a streaming device.

Marriott believes it has taken steps to do so.

“We did that primarily through furniture design,” Hansen said. “So the communal and side tables, for example, provide sockets and a USB for customers to use, and we’re trying to ensure there’s enough supply as our customers become more more mobile.”

When guests hook up their devices to in-room TVs, they get a different look at their favorite programming. Mike Kosla, vice president of hospitality at LG Business Solutions USA, said recently that the economics of producing flat-panel TVs have helped make the standard in-room TV bigger than before.

“Hotels are seeing the benefits of mounting on walls instead of furniture or in credenzas,” said Kosla, whose company has sold TVs to hotel giants such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

“On the one hand, mounting a flat screen TV on a wall adds to the distance guests can watch, enhancing the viewing experience. On the other hand, hotel designers can utilize the space extra to streamline interior design and improve guest comfort.”

Kosla added that the rise of 4K content, especially on platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix, is forcing hotels to have higher-bandwidth networks, acknowledging that linear TV channels have generally not gone through. at 4K resolution in the commercial space.

Smartphones and virtual assistant technology

Skift Research said in 2013 that the smartphone could become the only device capable of doing everything for hotel guests, including controlling everything in a room. Indeed, Hilton launched its Digital Key at the end of 2014, which allows members of its Hilton Honors loyalty program to use their phone to bypass reception and go directly to their room.

So what impact could smartphones have on hotel room entertainment in the future? Kosla thinks they help his business in terms of personalizing entertainment.

“Some guests may not find it convenient or desirable to enter their login information on a hotel TV. As a result, an emerging second method of entertainment (bring your own device) is beginning to take shape,” he said. declared.

“Our commercial TVs enable wireless ‘casting’ whereby guests can take certain content from their smartphones, laptops or tablets and ‘cast’ it to the hotel TV, so it appears on the big screen. “

When it comes to the impact virtual assistant technology platforms could have on hotel room entertainment, Wyndham’s Strickland recently said it’s not currently doing anything centered around Alexa, the technology behind it. Amazon’s virtual assistant, when asked how the platform and others like it impact the way it offers in-room entertainment for customers. Marriott had partnered with Amazon in 2018 to bring a service called Alexa for Hospitality to 10 different hotels across five of its brands.

Marriott’s Hansen echoed Strickland’s point, noting that while virtual assistant technology is a product the company has considered, it doesn’t offer it for in-room entertainment.

Hansen cited “complexities” around guest expectations as the reason he hasn’t used virtual assistants for in-room entertainment.

“An example of complexity is ensuring that the quality and accuracy of information provided by virtual assistants meets the service levels our customers expect from Marriott,” Hansen said.