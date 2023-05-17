“Is it time for my Bollywood debut?” US Envoy to India Eric Garcetti Meets Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan at ‘Mannat’





Along with the fun caption, Garcetti also shared photos with SRK where he can be seen posing for the camera. In another photo, Garcetti holds a yellow soccer ball in his hand as he is surrounded by Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani and his wife Gauri Khan.

The ‘Pathaan’ actor can be spotted wearing a black long sleeve t-shirt paired with black pants and a golf cap to warm up the casual look.

Garcetti’s visit to Mumbai comes a day after he visited “Sabarmati Ashram” in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where locals welcomed him with garlands. He greeted people there with the traditional “Namaste”.

Earlier on May 11, Garcetti presented his credentials to President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“The President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmu accepted the credentials of the Ambassadors of the United States of America, Qatar and Monaco during a ceremony held today at Rashtrapati Bhavan” , said a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

After President Draupadi Murmu accepted the credentials, Garcetti, in a video message, said: “The oldest and greatest democracies in the world, two nations that believe in our hearts in the power of the people, have a great chapter to write together in the years to come. partnership is the key to a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific and beyond.”

“And I’m excited to work with you to advance this defining 21st century relationship. Together, we’ll tackle global health challenges, tackle climate change, and deliver the next generation of essential and emerging technologies to improve the lives of people. I couldn’t be more excited to be here in India and make this our new home and work alongside you. Together, we’ll show the world how the United States and India are better together.” he added.

Garcetti expressed his gratitude to US President Joe Biden for appointing him as the 26th Ambassador to India.

Garcetti, a former mayor of Los Angeles, was sworn in by US Vice President Kamala Harris as the new US Ambassador to India in March this year. Earlier, the Senate confirmed his appointment as the next US Ambassador to India.

