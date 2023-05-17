Entertainment
Salisbury Singers and Daily Special join forces for ‘Barbershop’
To try out a new style, The Salisbury Singers are go to the barber.
In fact, the title of the concert is “Back to the Barber Shop” at 7 p.m. on May 20 in the BrickBox Theater at JMACwhere the choir will be joined by New England’s award-winning barbershop harmony quartet Special of the day.
“I was looking for something to do for us that was outside of our normal experience,” said the Salisbury Singers artistic director. Bradford T. Dumont.
The mixed choir of more than 50 singers has a repertoire that includes classical, Broadway and pop.
Harmony concert hall
“Back to the Barber Shop” will feature numbers sung by Daily Special, the Salisbury Singers performing music that traces the barbershop’s history and inspiration, and the choir and barbershop singing Daily Special together. There will also be audience participation, with members of the public invited to join in on some barbershop harmony style cuts.
The dish of the day is composed of Isaac Swanson, tenor, of Holland; Ben Lewin, baritone, from Somerville; Chad Putka, leader, of Providence; and Cay Outerbridge, bass, from Lowell. The quartet is known for its humor, but takes singing very seriously.
Dumont and Putka are friends, and the two had been talking for a while about combining bands for a gig.
“They sound well tuned with each other. You can tell there’s a strong relationship with each of them,” Dumont said of Daily Special.
“A lot of times a collaboration can be very superficial. We were interested in doing something a little deeper,” Putka said.
A sound with deep roots
The gig allows the Salisbury Singers “to tap into music they’re not used to”, Putka said. While Daily Special often performs at concerts with barber band choirs, the “Back to the Barber Shop” concert will be an opportunity to sing with a more traditional classical choir, Putka said. “It will be fun for us to bring our music.”
The barbershop harmony may conjure up some images of middle-aged white men singing nostalgic 1930s numbers. But Dumont noted that barbershop music emerged from the history and experience of African-American singing traditions. At the turn of the 20th century, the barbershop grew into small quartets and ensembles across the United States as a way to pass the time, share experiences with each other, and sing for change.
“We were interested in showing the history and what inspired the barber shop,” Dumont said.
“At first, the barbershop was singing from black communities,” Putka said.
New Popularity
After falling relatively dormant, barbershop harmony was revived in the United States in the late 1930s and 1940s in the sentimental style most people are familiar with. The Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America, also since 2004 called the Barbershop Harmony Society, was founded in 1938. Locally, the Worcester Men of Song, the Worcester chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, was formed in 1949. .
“Back to the Barber Shop” will feature spirituals and work songs, as well as inspirations such as doo wop, musical theater, and more. Songs include “Steal Away”, “And So It Goes”, “Im Sitting On Top of the World”, “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square”, and Fred Rogers’ “Its You I Like”.
“What’s great is that it’s quite a diverse gig.” said Dumont.
Meanwhile, a constant with the music is that “barbershop is really hard to sing. It’s even harder to sing for a big choir,” Dumont said.
“A real great exchange”
The quartets are composed of a bass voice, a baritone, a lead and a tenor. The main role is launched between a tenor and a baritone. The choirs have the same four-part parts. Each of the four parts has its own role: usually the leadings the melody, the tenor harmonizes above the melody, the bass sings the lowest harmonizing notes and the baritone completes the chord, usually below of the lead. The melody is usually not sung by the tenor or the baritone.
Putka attended some of the Salisbury Singers’ rehearsals as the choir practices four-part singing.
“They are the experts,” Dumont said of Daily Special. “Our first rehearsal, they came in and ran the rehearsal. It was a really good exchange,” he said.
“We sang for each other and started to get to know each other,” Putka said. “They (Salisbury Singers) were really open to new things. It’s going to be a really cool collaboration.”
A city of song
Barbershop singing remains a popular activity, locally and nationally. Men of Worcester Song The Barber’s Choir is still going strong and rehearses every Wednesday at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Worcester. Putka said Isaac Swanson “grew up with Worcester Men of Song singing with his father and grandfather”. The women’s choir brand women, which rehearses in Northborough, recently won second place at the Harmony Inc. Area 2 Regional Convention and Competition. The choir will travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan in November for the 2023 Harmony, Inc. International Competition.
Daily Special have been singing together in their current lineup for several years but sound like a young quartet. As Putka sees other barber quartets at concerts, “I will say a lot of people are older than me, but that’s because they have time” because being a dedicated barber singer requires a lot of time. and practice, he said.
“It’s a deeply fascinating and sometimes strange hobby. For us, as a quartet, we rehearse every week, but we also travel constantly. People joke that it’s not a hobby, it’s It’s a lifestyle,” Putka said.
“Something Wonderful”
The Daily Special members are “four best friends at this point… Our loved ones have their own foursome.”
With that, “creating something that’s bigger (than ourselves) is a wonderful thing,” Putka said.
Lewin and Outerbridge are both arrangers within the quartet. “We go for fantasy. Sometimes we go for comedy. The content is rooted in barbershop lore, but for us, the nostalgia is 2000s cartoons,” Putka said.
A popular daily special arrangement is “If Moon Was Cookie” by Cookie Monster from “Sesame Street”.
“It’s fun for the audience. They laugh and they buy in,” Putka said. “When we play, we’re sincere. We’ve formed an identity around that sincere silliness. It’s sincere silliness, but in rehearsal we’re very concerned about vocal technique. That’s taking silly things very seriously. .”
The BrickBox Theater will be a “pleasant and intimate space” for the performance, Dumont said.
Flourish for the future
The ‘Back to the Barber Shop’ concert is a special way for the Salisbury Singers to wrap up their 2022-23 season and look forward to a very special season as it reaches its 50th.
The choir was founded by the late Malama Robbins Collinsworth, who started them to immediate acclaim in 1973-74.
The Salisbury Singers will soon announce their 50th season, which will include a concert focusing on Worcester and the history of music in Worcester, Dumont said.
Putka called the Salisbury Singers “a cool singing community group. That’s what we want to see thrive”.
“Back to the Barber Shop”
When: 7 p.m. on May 20
Or: BrickBox Theatre, Jean McDonough Arts Center, 20 Franklin St., Worcester
How much: $25; seniors, $20; children under 12, free. Visit Eventbrite for tickets.
|
