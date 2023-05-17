TRAVEL DAILY (TD) MEDIA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH TOURISM AUTHORITY OF THAILAND FOR INSPIRING WOMEN IN TRAVEL ASIA (IWTA) AWARDS 2023





BANGKOK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TD (Travel Daily) Media is pleased to announce that Tourism Authority of Thailand – Amazing Thailand is an official sponsor of the upcoming TD IWTA (Inspiring Women in Travel Asia) Award which will be announced at a gala dinner on Saturday, June 24, 2023 At montien bangkok hotel.

TD is a B2B online media platform dedicated to informing, connecting and developing travel industry professionals worldwide across multiple platforms. This is the first year that TD has organized these prestigious awards to recognize and honor the outstanding achievements of women in the travel industry. The inaugural Inspiring Women in Travel Asia (IWTA) awards aim to honor women in the travel industry in sectors such as airlines, airports, cruise operators, hospitality, human resources, travel luxury, MICE, travel technologies and travel agencies. The IWTA Awards feature six major categories and 18 sub-categories celebrating women who have made a difference in the travel industry by Asia. There is also a category for men in the travel industry who are championing the path of gender equality. Nominating an inspirational woman in the travel industry who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation for an IWTA award is a great way to show appreciation for her hard work and dedication. The IWTA awards also have a prestigious list of judges for the awards, including a leading architect and designer Bill Bensley; host of CNBC’s travel program Monique Pitrelli; TV host, model and activist Cindy Siryinya Bishop; CEO, Jetstar Asia, Mr. Barathan Pasupathi, CCO Accor Hotels, Ms. Kerry Healy; SP. Anita ChonCompass Edge Management, Ms. Kridakon Laksasubha Laksasubha Resort; Christine TanYanolja Cloud and Ms. Laura Holdsworth, Booking.com. For a complete list of IWTA judges, visit HERE TD is also pleased to work with other major IWTA Awards sponsors including Ponant Cruises, Shiji, Paulaner, Hotel Beds, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, tbo.com, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Air Astana and Cision PR Newswire. PR Newswire is the official news distribution partner of the IWTA Awards. Gary Marshallowner and CEO of TD Media, said: “We are delighted to have the Tourism Authority of Thailand – Incredible Thailand as a valued sponsor. Their unwavering dedication to our cause reinforces and strengthens our vision and belief that such accolades play a vital role in recognizing and honoring exceptional women in the travel industry. We deeply appreciate their support in recognizing the remarkable contributions, tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of these exceptional individuals who have enriched and elevated the industry we all love.” Tickets to attend the Black Tie Gala Dinner are US$150 per person or US$1,500 for a table of ten which includes a three-course dinner, drinks, entertainment and the announcement of the winners. Book your tickets now . For any sponsorship request, please contact Gary Marshall To [email protected] . for more information contact Chris Head To [email protected] About Travel Daily Media Founded in 2006, TD is a FAST GROWING ONLINE COMMUNITY dedicated to informing, connecting and developing travel industry professionals worldwide. Today we have subscriber bases and active contributors in Asia, EuropeTHE UNITED STATES, Middle East, China And India. Our audience is made up of travel professionals from across the industry with a focus on agencies, hospitality, aviation, cruises, MICE and technology. Click on here to know more about Thailand Tourism Authority Amazing Thailand . SOURCE Travel Daily Media

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/travel-daily-td-media-announces-partnership-with-tourism-authority-of-thailand-for-inspiring-women-in-travel-asia-iwta-awards-2023-301827129.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos