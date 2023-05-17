Rise of veganism in Bollywood – Sudofoods

During the last years, veganism, refraining from ingesting animal products, has gained considerable popularity. Many Bollywood (Indian film industry) stars have gone vegan to promote health, compassion, animal welfare and environmental sustainability. Let’s explore Bollywood actors who adopt a compassionate attitude and plant-based diet way of living.

Vegan Bollywood Actors

1. Jacqueline Fernandez (passionate vegan and restaurateur):

Jacqueline is committed to a vegan lifestyle and a PETA Support. She has been a vegan for many years and even runs a restaurant in Mumbai dedicated to vegan cuisine. She also defends animals and sustainable development. She was among the few celebrities to publicly support the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine’s (PCRM) 21-day Vegan Kickstart program.

2. R. Madhavan (Celebrity Animal Welfare Advocate):

Madhavan initially adhered to a vegetarian diet but eventually switched to a vegan lifestyle. He not only stopped eating meat, but also all dairy products. He has always been a strong advocate for animal rights, and in 2012 PETA recognized him as “Person of the Year” for his dedication.

Also check this: Top 10 High Protein Indian Vegan Breakfasts

3. John Abraham (vegan protein and animal welfare):

John Abraham, known for his muscular physique, disproves the myth that flesh is essential for building muscle. Because of his compassion for animals and his concern for their well-being, he became a vegan. John is an animal rights activist and has participated in a “Mercy for Animals” campaign to raise awareness of animal cruelty.

4. Aamir Khan (educated by an ex-wife):

Aamir Khan went vegan after watching a documentary highlighting the harmful effects of consuming animal products. His exposure to new information motivated him to move on to a vegan diet & way of life.

Also check this:Best Vegan Snacks in India

5. Sonakshi Sinha (Promotes Weight Loss and Animal Welfare):

Sonakshi Sinha’s food and lifestyle choices help him lose weight and speed up his metabolism. Additionally, she actively supports animal welfare campaigns, becoming a strong advocate for a plant-based lifestyle.

6. Neha Dhupia (Former Miss India and Vegan Champion):

Neha Dhupia defends animal rights and the environment. She works with PETA and encourages others to adopt a vegan diet through initiatives such as discounted V cards for vegan cooking.

Also check this: 100% Vegan: The Best Vegan Snacks on the Indian Market

7. Mallika Sherawat (15 years of veganism and fitness):

Mallika Sherawat has been practicing veganism for over fifteen years, emphasizing its health benefits. As a fitness enthusiast, she champions the benefits of a vegan diet to maintain a fit and healthy body.

8. Esha Gupta (Celebrity Animal Welfare Advocate):

Esha Gupta became a vegan in 2015 and is a strong animal welfare advocate. She is actively involved in vegan campaigns and uses her popular celebrity status to promote the benefits of a plant-based diet.

Also check this: Quick Vegan Snack Ideas

9. Richa Chadha (Vegan Activist and Dairy-Free Diet):

Richa Chadha started her career as a vegetarian, then in 2014 she switched to a vegan diet due to concerns over mass production and the availability of dairy products. So instead, she prefers plant-based foods like spinach, potatoes, tofu, and many more. She also collaborates with PETA on various campaigns to promote animal welfare and plant-based diets.

10. Shraddha Kapoor (Hottest Vegan Celebrity of 2020):

Shraddha Kapoor, named “Hottest Vegan Celebrity 2020” by PETA, follows a vegan diet and lifestyle due to compassion for animals and the planet. In 2019, she went from vegetarian to vegan. She replaced cow’s milk with almond milk and contributed to environmental organizations. She also urges others to adopt a plant-based diet for a healthier and more sustainable future.

Also check: Understanding the 7 Types of Veganism

11. Kangana Ranaut (For Animal Cruelty & Acid Reflux):

Kangana Ranaut gradually transitioned to a vegan diet after becoming a vegetarian. She stood up against cruelty to animals and decided in 2013 to go vegan. She avoids dairy products because of their acidity. She also speaks out actively against animal cruelty.

12. Randeep Hooda (Ethical Concerns and Environmental Advocacy):

Veganism is a lifestyle choice made by Randeep Hooda due to his ethical concerns for animals and his commitment to environmental sustainability. He educates others on the environmental benefits of veganism and promotes lifestyle awareness.

Also check: The Evolution of Plant-Based Meat: A Brief History

13. Shahid Kapoor (Asia’s Sexiest Vegetarian):

Shahid Kapoor began his journey to veganism as a vegetarian after his father gave him the book “Life Is Fair” by Brian Hines. In 2011, he was named “Asia’s Sexiest Vegetarian” by PETA. Shahid has gone vegan over time, demonstrating that one can be physically fit while avoiding animal products.

14. Malaika Arora ( Passionate Vegan and Fitness Enthusiast):

Malaika Arora, one of Bollywood’s fittest actresses, converted to veganism in 2020. She shared a vegan zucchini noodle recipe as part of her #whatsinyourdabba challenge on Instagram. Malaika takes her veganism seriously and highlights its contribution to her fitness journey.

Check this out: 13+ Best Indian Vegan Appetizers

Takeaway meals

Many Bollywood celebrities are adopting veganism trendsand also help inspire viewers to prioritize their health, the environment and compassion.

If you are considering a vegan or vegetarian diet or if you already follow one of these lifestyles and want to expand your delicious vegan options, explore Sudo Foods for tasty, nutritious and guilt-free meals plant-based alternatives to meat.