West Hollywood is hiring more police amid crime fears a year after downsizing and hiring unarmed ‘ambassadors’

A Southern California the city council backtracked and decided to hire more police amid crime less than a year after deciding to downsize the police force in favor of unarmed safety ambassadors.

The West Hollywood City Council voted 4-0, with one council member abstaining on Monday to add four positions to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and possibly more in the future as crime continues to be a problem for residents and business owners in the trendy neighborhood known for its nightlife.

“Seeing my staff crying, coming to work and not being able to feel safe in the city, it makes me responsible to be here in front of you and asking for your help,” a local restaurant manager told the council shortly. before Monday’s vote. , ABC 7 Los Angeles reported .

The vote to add more police comes about a year after the council cut LASD funding in favor of hiring unarmed ‘safety ambassadors’ as part of a ‘reimagined’ approach to policing .

Police Supporters downsizing last June who went by a 3-2 margin and cut five LASD positions, argued that unarmed security “ambassadors” would increase public safety with more eyes on the street and provide a “rebalancing of an unbalanced system focused on arrests rather than security.”

Since that vote, crime in West Hollywood has taken a heavy toll on residents in the form of a sharp increase in crimes such as theft and burglary at the end of 2022.

Community members were particularly shaken by an incident last month when people were robbed at gunpoint including by a suspect carrying an apparent semi-automatic rifle on a busy street around 9 p.m.

A trio of victims were robbed by a group of suspects in an incident filmed in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.

“I think what we’ve heard over the last six months as well as more recently with some of the public safety incident reporting is that people don’t feel safe and yet that’s what they want define that and explain themselves,” City Councilman and Pro Tempore Mayor John Erickson, who proposed the measure to establish funding for LASD, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

“I think what we saw last night was that everyone is really voicing their own opinion, their own point of view, but at the end of the day we all got together and compromised and voted in accordingly,” Erickson added. “I’m really proud of the city and everyone who sits on this board for sure.”

“I am delighted that the majority of the Board was able to agree to restore several LASD positions,” Board member Lauren Meister, one of two members to oppose the cuts last year, told Fox News Digital. in a press release.

“I think everyone sees what I’ve said before. Ambassadors, while providing beneficial services, are no substitute for sworn staff. Additionally, I think Sheriff Luna has had a positive impact on the department, as well as the relationship between the department and the city.

“I am pleased that the Council has listened to members of the public and restored some of the funding that was previously cut,” Council Member John Heilman, who voted for the measure and who was not, told Fox News Digital. not a board member when funds were cut last year. in a report. “Last night, all City Council members indicated that public safety is the city’s number one priority. We must continue to work with the community and our public safety personnel to make West Hollywood safer.”

West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne, who voted to cut funding last year before voting to restore it this year, said in a statement to Fox News Digital that crime was trending down.

“The safety and well-being of our community is the top priority for the City of West Hollywood. We are seeing crime trending down in 2023 from 2022 levels,” Shyne said. “We were deeply committed to continuing this trend and ensuring our city is safe. We continue to work proactively with our community safety partners.”

“There are more Safety Ambassadors block by block than ever before and our Community Sheriff Policing Team is out during the day and our Entertainment Policing Team is out at night so West Hollywood is a safe place to be. live, work and visit 24 hours a day,” added Shyne.

Fox News Digital contacted council member Chelsea Byers, the only member to abstain from voting, but did not immediately receive a response.

LA County Sheriff’s Captain Bill Moulder of the West Hollywood Division told Fox News Digital he’s asked the city to reinstate several of the positions that were cut and is happy to see them do it.

“I really appreciate the board reinstating those sworn positions,” Moulder said.