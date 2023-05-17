‘Is it time for my Bollywood debut?’ Ambassador Garcetti jokes as SRK welcomes him to Mannat





Mumbai: Eric Garcetti, the new US Ambassador to India, was welcomed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his ‘Mannat’ house in Mumbai. Garcetti took to Twitter to share his experience and a series of photos from his visit, which also features SRK, his wife Gauri and his manager Pooja Dadlani. He captioned the image: “Is it time for my Bollywood debut? I had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his Mannat residence, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the ‘huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the world. #Amb explores India.’ Garcetti also posted two photos with the caption. Shah Rukh Khan, basking in the success of Pathaan, is seen standing next to the envoy in a long-sleeved black t-shirt, black pants and a golf cap. Garcetti’s visit to Mumbai comes a day after he visited “Sabarmati Ashram” in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where locals welcomed him with garlands. There he greeted people with the traditional “Namaste”. Earlier on May 11, Garcetti and envoys from Qatar and the Principality of Monaco presented their credentials to President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming titled ‘Jawan’, from Atlee. The film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.

