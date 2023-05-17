Does Hollywood know that writers can’t pay their bills with love?





Comment this story Comment Everyone seems to realize that the Writers Guild of America strike is a big, big deal for everyone but the Hollywood executives at the heart of the dispute. Case in point: the CEO of Warner Bros. Discoverys David Zaslav appeared on CNBC to reassure other studio bosses that relief was imminent. He insisted that the love of business and the love of work would prevail. Clinging to this fantasy shows how disconnected he is from the workforce plugging into his content factory. It also highlights how problematic the conversation around creative work has become. Having fun while working, which is rare for many, should not trump being well and properly compensated. Expecting the love of work to motivate 11,000 striking writers to return to their jobs while being underpaid isn’t just dumb, it’s also bad business strategy. Late-night talk shows have already gone dark, and the next seasons of hit shows that were being written have been in limbo since negotiations between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture failed. and Television Producers, a coalition of major Hollywood studios. It would obviously be in the best interests of the AMPTP to meaningfully resume conversations with the WGA. (I’m a WGA member and councilor with card.) The average WGA minimum for a screenwriter on a scripted series is about $4,500 per week, Jason Gordon, WGA East communications director, said in an email. That seems like a lot, especially when so many people across the country are surviving minimum wage. But even writers who land their dream gigs face long hours, expect to do unlimited rewrites, and usually don’t know how employed they will be. Popular streaming platforms are not under pressure to fill TV timeslots, so seasons have been truncated; 22-episode seasons are now ten-episode seasons. This change has led to writers working, on average, about 20 weeks on streaming shows, compared to 40 weeks under the traditional broadcast model, Gordon said. that’s before accounting for taxes, union dues, labor costs, and fees for managers, agents, and attorneys. The rise of streaming has also complicated how residuals are paid. (Residuals are compensation for the reuse of credited copyright work). Residuals were once what writers could rely on to get through times when work dried up. When television television ruled the world, a writer could receive checks for thousands of dollars through syndication and reruns. Now those checks come in at $8, $4, or pennies. According to a WGA report, the median weekly salary of writers has dropped significantly over the past decade, and 50% of writers are now working at minimum pay levels. Many of these gripping writers enjoy, even love, their work, but you can’t lovingly pay for things like rent, health care, gas, or groceries. Writers and their union are also wary of the possibility of studios replacing human writers with artificial intelligence. For example, studio bosses are mulling over the idea of ​​using AI to create new scripts based on a writer’s previous work or asking writers to rework AI-generated draft scripts. The AMPTP has refused union demands for protection from the use of AI and instead proposed annual meetings to discuss technological advances. Anyone whose work might be affected by the AI ​​rush should watch this strike closely. For the moment, the two parties remain at loggerheads. Zaslav, however, is optimistic. Almost all of us went into this business, you know, with a lot of sacrifice to be part of this journey, he said. And so that’s what’s going to bring us together. Maybe. But glaring pay gaps can complicate this scenario. Consider Zaslav himself. He took home $246.6 million in compensation and stock options in 2021. Last year, his salary reached $39 million. If Zaslav earned the same daily rate he tries to push screenwriters, would he still be touting the joys of hard work? Or would he be out there on the picket line? More from Bloomberg Opinion: Could AI help us trust ourselves more? : Tyler Cowen Google is too pushy on AI search: Parmy Olson The Ruling Class Failed Frontline Workers: Adrian Wooldridge This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Kim Kelly is a freelance journalist and activist, as well as the author of Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labour. Her work has appeared in Teen Vogue, Fast Company, The Nation, Rolling Stone, Esquire and the Philadelphia Inquirer. She is a member and advisor of the Writers Guild of America, East. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion

