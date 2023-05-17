Sara Ali Khan’s ex Veer Pahariya is soon to make his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force; here’s what we know





Sara Ali Khan is in the news again. The actress’ ex-boyfriend Veer Pahariya is reported to be gearing up for her Bollywood debut. He is the brother of Shikhar Pahariya. In the past, he was said to be dating Sara Ali Khan. A few photos of the two have also been circulating on social media. The movie Sky Force is a period drama set in the 1960s and 1970s. Akshay Kumar is super excited for this movie and spent a full four months shooting it. Veer Pahariya felt this would be the perfect launch pad for him into the Hindi film industry. Read also – Cannes 2023: After lehenga, Sara Ali Khan stuns in a black Moschino dress with a heart motif; gets mixed reactions Veer Pahariya is the son of Sanjay Pahariya and Smruati Shinde. He is the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde. The couple separated shortly after the birth of their children. Sanjay Pahariya had said the divorce was granted improperly. Veer Pahariya has always been interested in acting. He received formal training in the same. On the other hand, his older brother Shikhar Pahariya is an investment banker from London. The two brothers opened businesses together. Their father Sanjay Pahariya is a well-known businessman. Sara Ali Khan once said Veer Pahariya was the only boy who didn’t break her heart. A long time ago he was described as a super sensitive guy. Read also – Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan goes desi in the creation of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her debut; fans support her as she mocks wearing lehenga The film will be directed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kelwani. The former worked as an assistant director with names like Nitesh Tiwari, Amar Kaushik, Raj & DK and Laxman Utekar. On the other hand, the latter has writing credits on many movies like Runway 34 and Bholaa. Sky Force should hit the courts in a few months. Veer Pahariya is quite close to Karan Johar. Janhvi Kapoor is dating her brother, Shikhar. They had been friends for a long time. Read also – Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta makes her opening ceremony debut wearing a dangerously high slit dress; outfit details revealed In the past, Veer Pahariya was said to be dating Tasheen Rahimtoolah. This might be one of the most high-profile debuts in the industry considering his lineage. Nothing has been officially announced yet. He is also good friends with Janhvi Kapoor. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

