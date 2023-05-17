Stop me if you heard this one. Clowns Like Me premieres this month at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. Scott Ehrenpreis stars in the lead role. In fact, that’s the only role.

It’s a one-man show; Ehrenpreis is the man in question. He plays himself. The plays about his life, but hes not the author. Director/playwright Jason Cannon penned the screenplay, distilled from hours of anecdotes and stories absorbed by the cast house. Why go to all this trouble?

Because the story of the actors was worth telling.

According to Cannon, Clowns Like Me is a character study. (Strictly speaking, a character study of a character actor.) That’s what Ehrenpreis does. And he’s very good at it.

He played a silly toy-boy in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, a high-strung TV technician in Network, a tough police reporter in The Front Page, and an intimidating Little League baseball coach in Manager.

I had seen the actors change talent on stage. But I didn’t see the mental warfare in him.

The actors’ father, Joel Ehrenpreis, saw him every day. He was close to his eldest son. Scott Ehrenpreis fought a lifelong battle with OCD, Bipolar Disorder, Asperger’s Syndrome, Social Anxiety and Depression.

There was nothing else to do but keep fighting. One day, the father makes a suggestion to his son: You are an actor. Telling engaging stories is what you do. Why don’t you tell your own story?

Scott Ehrenpreis loved the idea. And he tells his story in Clowns Like Me.

This is not a vanity project. It’s a survival strategy. And a call to action.

But a one-man game is not a one-man job.

The father-son team had many talents. But writing plays was not one of them. So they appealed to the local theater community. Florida Studio Theater veteran Cannon responded.

Florida Studio Theater veteran Jason Cannon Courtesy picture

This project fell into my lap, says Cannon. The three of us met and we just clicked. Once I understood Scott’s story, I felt compelled to help him tell it.

During this first brainstorming session, the young actor was bubbling with funny and touching anecdotes. Cannon knew they weren’t for a play. He had to find the big story that tied all the little stories together. He wasn’t worried. Cannon had done this before.

To tell the man’s story, the playwright had to get to know him. And that would take time.

I spent the first few months pulling stories from Scott, Cannon says. I would often go to his apartment. No schedule, no pressure. He speaks, I listen. I learned how Scott lived, what he had been through. I also spoke to his parents and other people who knew him at different stages of his life.

The stories of young actors hit him with a telling punch. The impact reminded Cannon of the stand-up comedy of Mike Birbiglias, Hannah Gadsbys and Chris Gethards. These comedians all had mental health issues.

Very different fights. Very different stories. But a similar approach. They all work at the intersection of storytelling, stand-up comedy and one-man theater, Cannon says. They had all found that sweet spot. I knew this was where we needed to go.

ALL RIGHT. Do like Birbiglia, Gadsby and Gethard! It’s a cakewalk if you’re a stand-up veteran. If you’re an actor or a director, it’s a long, hard road.

This route included a passage to the training camp. Not the Paris Island one, but Comedy Boot Camp at the McCurdys Comedy Theater.

Ehrenpreis is a great actor. Wouldn’t his talents make him a great actor? Cannon shakes his head no.

Stand-up is a very different skill set, he explains. You break the fourth wall; you open up; you speak directly to the public. Scott didn’t have those skills. As an actor, he didn’t need it! In scripted theater, that’s not how it happens. To play the piece I had in mind, he had to learn how.

Cannon points out that Clowns Like Me is not an improvisation. There’s a script, and he wrote it. But it’s written in a stand-up style, with audience interaction. To do it right, Ehrenpreis would have to master the not-so-sweet art of stand-up.

Logic. But why would a playwright need stand-up skills?

Because Scott needed a buddy, he said. I had done improv at FST and taken McCurdys Comedy Boot Camp before. But it had been a long time, and my skills were rusty. A refresher course can’t hurt.

The actor and playwright took McCurdy’s crash course in stand-up. Three days. Twelve o’clock. Both earned their comedy black belts. Then the game development process kicked into high gear.

Cannon polished Clowns Like Me over a series of drafts. He would perform the latest project for a live audience. What makes you laugh? What falls flat? Based on public feedback, Cannon would refine the work in progress. The actor would then interpret this version. Rinse and repeat. Five times.

After nine months, Cannon finally had a game in his hands. It’s normal for a baby, he laughs. That’s fast enough for new game development.

Clowns Like Me hasn’t opened yet. Lacking a time machine, I didn’t see her. But I read the script. I like it. Canons a damn good writer. And it goes to the heart of the actors’ story.

Ehrenpreis does not complain. His one-act play is not a poor me story. He owns his mental illness, but doesn’t let it define him.

Games not a diagnosis. It’s an intro. Meet Scott Ehrenpreis! He is tall ; it contains multitudes. In other words, it is a person. After seeing the play, you will get to know this person. But you have to see the room.