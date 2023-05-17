Kings Island opens daily park operations for the summer





MASON, Ohio Kings Island has summer in sight, opening to daily park operations beginning May 17. What do you want to know Daily park operations begin May 17

Starting Memorial Day weekend, the park will open its water park, launch its all-new fireworks and drone show, and offer free military admission.

Soak City will open May 27 and will remain open daily through August 15

Starting Memorial Day weekend, the park will open its water park, launch its all-new fireworks and drone show, and offer free military admission. Military admission includes active military, retired military, National Guard, reservists, and veterans. Members will receive a free ticket to Kings Island for one day, as well as discounts for friends and family. The promotion runs from May 26-29. Soak City will open May 27 and will remain open daily through August 15. The water park will then be open on weekends from August 19 to September 4. The park's fireworks and drone shows begin May 26 and run every night until September 3. Visitors will have new and recurring events at Kings Island this year, including the opening of Adventure Port, the park's brand new themed area located between Coney Mall and Action Zone. With two new family rides, an improved theme for Adventure Express, Enriques quick-service restaurant and Mercado bar, no date has been announced for its opening. THE SpiritSong Christian Music Festival returns June 15-17 at the Timberwolf Amphitheater with TobyMac, CROWDER, Skillet, Lecrae, Newsboys and more. An international celebration follows with the Grand Carnivale, which runs from June 22 to August 6 with nightly parades and international cuisine. The end of summer doesn't mean the end of the park, as Halloween Haunt returns for select nights from September 22 through October 22. 28 and Tricks and Treats Fall Fest returns from September 24 to October 29 with fall activities, food specialties and of course, tricks or treats. Winterfest also returns this year, from November 24 to December 31, offering ice skating, Christmas lights, a tree and a parade.

