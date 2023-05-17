Actor Mark Newell dies in road accident in Galway





Mark Newell died Friday in a traffic accident.

The Navan man was also an accomplished athlete Actor Mark Newell, who grew up in Navan, died in a road accident in Galway on Friday. Based in Tipperary for the past few years, where he was co-ordinator of the Milford House Artists in Residency programme, he rests today (Wednesday) at his home in Milford House, Borrisokane, with an engagement service at Shannon Crematorium on Thursday afternoon. As well as being a talented actor and writer, builder, tiler and artist, Mark, of Balreask Old, was also an accomplished sportsman, playing Gaelic football with Navan O’Mahonys and St Patrick’s Classical School in Navan, and underage with Meath , as well as football. A top athlete, he won the St Pat’s Marathon for four consecutive years, beating everyone before him in his first year and retiring undefeated going into his final year. He rose to prominence as an actor with a role in a TV advert in 1996. Filmed in Dublin and Cuba for Caffreys Ale, Mark played the hero, an Irishman who is far from his perceived Irish home. Titled “Reminiscence,” it featured a Cuban festival and a raucous crowd of revelers, in which the star thinks he sees his father and it reminds him of home. He begins to reminisce about the good life at home and his thoughts return to his family and friends in Ireland, before meeting his brother in a bar. In a later film, “Patriots”, an IRA thriller set in Boston and Belfast, he played the lead role of protagonist San O’Callaghan, and he was based in America for a time. Educated at Scoil Mhuire and St Patrick’s Classical School, Mark has performed in many Scoil Mhuire concerts and taken part in an improvisational piece conducted by Professor Richard Ball at St Pat’s. As well as being an actor, he won Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 football championship medals for Navan O’Mahonys, and was a vocalist in local band, The End. After leaving school in 1989, he took an acting course at Inchicore VEC. During this time he represented Ireland at the Euro Jeunesse Festival in Rouen, France, with a mime piece, and also wrote and directed two one-act plays, ‘Breakfast in Purgatory’ and ‘Symphony Of The Soul” for Bloodfcud Productions. His theatrical work included ‘I Do Not Like Thee, Dr Fell’, where he performed as Joe Fell at the Cambridge Multicultural Arts Centre, ‘Joyriders’, ‘Marie and Lizzie’ and ‘Away Alone’. In his early 50s, Mark is survived by his partner, Deej; daughter, Aisling and daughter-in-law Bea; parents, Eileen and Martin Joseph; sisters, Sarah and Kate; brother, Greg; goddaughter, Riona; and “the many people who loved him all over the world”. He is buried at Milford House, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary (E45 P084), from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. A pledge service will be held Thursday at Shannon Crematorium at 4 p.m., which will be broadcast live. Link to live stream: https://shannoncrematorium.com/content/26-live-streaming The family is asking for donations, if desired, to NET Patient Network Charity Ireland. IBAN: IE22AIBK93340645873058. Garda is appealing for witnesses to the fatal traffic collision involving two vehicles on the N65 at Moyleen, Co Galway at around 7.30am on Friday, following which Mark died at University College Hospital Galway. The second driver, a man in his late teens, was transported to University College Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

