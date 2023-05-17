Digitally edited videos shared as Bollywood actors supporting Imran Khan.





A Video clip in which Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are seen expressing their support for Imran Khan after his recent arrest is going viral on social media. Let’s check the authenticity of this video through this fact-checking article. Claim: Video clips of Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar supporting Imran Khan after his arrest. Do: These video clips are digitally manipulated and unrelated to Imran Khan’s arrest. They have been taken from different contexts and edited to falsely imply the actors’ support for Imran Khan. Therefore, the claim made in the message is FAKE. Upon closer examination, several red flags indicate that the videos in question have been digitally manipulated. First, the audio in these clips is out of sync with the video, suggesting tampering. Additionally, further investigation uncovered the original sources of these videos, as listed below: Excerpts from Hrithik Roshan: Running reverse image searches using keyframes from the clips led to the discovery of the original videos. The first clip is from an interaction Hrithik Roshan had with fans during a “Zoom meeting” before his birthday in January 2023. Screenshots of this interaction were found in a social media post from January 9, 2023. The entire video title EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan Birthday Special Fan Interaction FULL VIDEO | Krish 4, Fighter, Jadoo’ uploaded on January 10, 2023 by the Hrithik Rules channel has the part used in the viral clip, which starts at 41:24. The second clip was part of a video chat (here And here) Hrithik Roshan had with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani after the release of his film Vikram Veda. Salman Khan clip: THE original video featuring Salman Khan was found on his Instagram handle. Salman Khan uploaded a video on April 21, 2023 in which he announced his intention to travel to Dubai to celebrate Eid. Akshay Kumar’s music video: Reverse image searches of keyframes from the viral clip led to the discovery of another video with the same claim. In this video, Akshay Kumar is seen pointing to his watch while speaking. Further research led to the original video uploaded in November 2019, where Akshay Kumar promotes an ECG product from GOQii. The part of this video from about 00:47 to 00:59 is the viral clip. After analyzing the evidence, it becomes clear that the claim of Bollywood celebrities supporting Imran Khan after his arrest is false. The videos in question have been digitally manipulated (by adding a fake dubbed voice and cropping the video), and the original context of these videos reveals their true nature. Viral videos featuring Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar expressing their support for Imran Khan after his arrest are digitally manipulated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://factly.in/digitally-altered-videos-shared-as-bollywood-actors-supporting-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos