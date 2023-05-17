Entertainment
27 Actor Names You Probably Pronounce Wrong
When John Travolta attended rehearsals for the 2014 Oscars, he had no problem pronounce the name Idina Menzelthe actress and singer who was to interpret the nominee Let it Go of Frozen. However, during the live broadcast, Travolta invited the audience to welcome Adele Dazeem.
Menzel thought it was funny. And in fairness to Travolta, he’s not alone. Many people find it difficult to talk about the names of certain notable artists, including musicians. (Irish and Welsh names can also be particularly tricky.) Take a look at 25 film and TV actors who have to endure pronunciation mistakes.
THE Luther the names of the stars should be pronounced IH-driss SHE-ba, not EE-driss. (The actors’ birth name is Idrissa; he amended after enduring some childhood taunts.)
Phoenix had the biggest commercial success of his career with the 2019s Joker, a revisionist take on the notorious Batman villain. Her name is pronounced wah-KEEN.
THE mid summer And Black Widow star isn’t Pug like in dog or poo like…you know. Son Pew, than Pugh herself describe on Twitter like the noise you make when you pretend to have a gunfight and you make all the noises yourself pew pew pew pew.
The actor broke following a turn as a stoner in the 1993s Dazed and confused. The spelling and pronunciation of his surname turned out difficult for the people. It’s not MIC-CON-ah-hee, but muh-KAH-nuh-HAY. McConaughey said her name rhymes with What did Madonna say? And no, he never considered changing it.
The star of The Mummy the franchise had a great year in 2022 and 2023 thanks to his Best Actor Oscar win in The whale. It’s not FRAY-sher, though. His FRAY-zer, which rhymes with the razor.
The co-star of Black Panther To endured numerous mutilations of his name over the years. It’s NYONG-oh.
Malek, who starred in Mister Robot and lived in Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, sometimes gets RAY me. According to the actor, it’s RAH-me MAL-ek.
Australian actress and Barbie the star will usually see his first name given its MAR-gobut return home its MA-go. Her last name is RAW-bee, not ROBE-ee.
Keanu Reeves considered using the stage name Chuck Spadina (among other things) because his agents thought his first name, which is Hawaiian, was too ethnic. Its pronounced key-AH-noo.
The Irish actor has said his first name rhymes with tonaljust with a dthen you would say DOH-nal.
The actress admitted in 2021 that her first name was misspelled as Thandie for most of her career. While correcting that, she also said her pronounced tan-DEE way.
The Denmark native was recently In The man from the north and also played Dracula for the BBC. Son Clayze (rhymes with Labyrinth). Bang it’s good, bang. As bang bang.
The star of Convenience Kims And Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings tweeted that his name is pronounced SEE-moo LEE-ew. He also corrected the common mistake made with his Marvel character names: it’s SHONG-chee, not SHANG-chee.
The name of the Oscar for best actress 2023 for Everything everywhere all at once is pronounced Yo, not Yow or YEE-oh.
The star of Cobra Kai and the next DC movie blue beetle said His name is SHOH-loh mah-ree-DWEN-yah.
The star of Brooklyn nine-nine is pronounced his name AHN-dray BROW-er, where Braugher rhymes with power.
A very imposing name, but that’s not it difficult. It’s CHEW-it-tell EDGE-ee-oh-four.
The names of the James Bond actresses are French. It’s pronounced LAY-uh say-DOO. THE X is silent.
THE Black Panther star is pronounced his first name luh-TEE-shuh.
The Danish actor (Casino Royale, Hanniballisten)) is often cast in villainous roles, but is generally polite to people who mutilate his first name. While it’s easy to assume it’s Mads, it’s actually Mass.
THE Moonlight And green book The actor will soon take the place of Blade, Marvel’s vampire hunter. Maybe this will make people say his name correctly: it’s muh-HER-shuh-luh. He shortcut in 2012 from his full birth name, Mahershalalhashbaz (which you can see him pronouncing in the video above).
THE Little woman And lady bird stars Irish name can give people a hard time. It’s SUR-shuh.
Jordan Peele collaborator Daniel Kaluuyas’ last name is pronounced kuh-LOO-yuh. He said people started pronouncing it correctly after the success of 2017’s To go out.
Espositos lights up breaking Bad, You better call SaulAnd The Mandalorian are just the most recent successes in a long career, dating back to a breakthrough role in the 1989s do the right thing. His name is pronounced jon-carlo (make sure to roll the r) ess-POH-zee-toh, not espos-SITO.
The character actor (Boardwalk Empire) might have the most maligned name in show business. It’s so difficult that even Buscemi himself managed to mispronounce it. The actor has said it uses boo-SEM-ee while many others use boo-SHEM-ee, but none are actually correct. In Italy, where the Buscemis family originated, its pronounced boo-SHAY-me.
The only two places that [my last name] pronounces correctly… it’s in Sweden and at IKEA, the actor told Conan OBrien. So while Americans might pronounce it JILL-in-hall, opt for YEEL-en-HAUL for that authentic Swedish feel.
Sure, Timothy will work, but Chalamets’ dad is French, so technically it’s TEE-moh-tay. Her last name is SHAL-uh-may.
Are you logophile? Do you want to learn unusual words and old slang to make conversation more interesting, or discover fascinating insights into the origin of everyday phrases? So grab our new book, The strange collection of wonderful words: a mixture of obscure terms, bizarre expressions and surprising etymologies, out June 6th! You can pre-order your copy at Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, Books-A-MillionOr Librairie.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mentalfloss.com/posts/mispronounced-actor-names
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Australia rules out Quad summit taking place in Sydney without Biden, but Modi still plans visit
- 27 Actor Names You Probably Pronounce Wrong
- Eagle girls close tennis season | Sport
- Olivia Wilde defends wearing a wedding dress to her friends’ wedding
- Haven’t you checked your old Gmail account for a while? Google may delete it
- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (May 2023)
- Machine learning model improves mortality risk prediction in heart surgery
- 9 Ways Vivek Ramaswamy Can Beat Donald Trump, According To Andrew Yang
- Bank of England governor admits UK economy is suffering from rising wages
- Digitally edited videos shared as Bollywood actors supporting Imran Khan.
- Best portable projector deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- The G7 owes $13 trillion to the Global South