Reviews | Climate change movies shouldn’t just be about catastrophe and apocalypse

For decades, Hollywood has churned out climate change entertainment that depicts only one potential future: disaster. Instead, it should play a positive role in the fight against global warming by offering a wealth of stories that help humanity make sense of and address the present and future of life on a planet that is gets dangerously hot.

It’s not an unnecessary request. Given their ability to elicit emotions, spark conversations, and circulate ideas, films and television programs have enormous power to change cultural norms.

The social influence of the industry can be insignificant: when a dog is represented heroically on screen, sale of the breed jump significantly. But it can also have consequences: in 2001, calls to an HIV/AIDS hotline reached a record after a character from The Bold and the Beautiful found out he was HIV-positive.

Hollywood is the most powerful storyteller in the world, says Anna Jane Joyner, founder of good energy, an organization that helps industry tell more useful stories about the climate emergency.

Until now, most climate fiction films have told dark stories. 61, Michael Svoboda, an assistant professor of writing at George Washington University, find this most featured disaster. The genre includes all kinds of disasters, from floods and ice ages to hurricanes and rising sea levels. The fossil fuel industry is rarely even acknowledged.

The problem is that the public got used to the end of the world stories. And though they are very entertaining, I love them myself! stories of misfortune, told again and again, does not encourage action. It's a psychological thrill, a fun bedtime story, and then we go back to what we were doing, Svoboda told me. But with global warming, he said, we can't let bedtime stories lull us into inactivity.

Together Svoboda and I updated his research to include 100 films and TV series about climate change, spanning the period from 1966 to the present day, and found that 66% depict disaster or a bleak future.

Here’s how they break down.

Before 1990 Featured Movies and TV Series catastrophe and destruction, apocalypse or dystopia. disaster movies Tornado And Two days later sparked a flurry of extreme weather fun that continues today. Most climate-related movies and TV shows, for example, only wink at global warming, the overtones easy to miss in Spiderman: Far From Home. Only a handful approach the subject head-on, such as Woman at war. 1990–1999 Featured Movies and TV Series catastrophe and destruction, apocalypse or dystopia. 2000–2009 Featured Movies and TV Series catastrophe and destruction, apocalypse or dystopia. 2010–2019 Featured Movies and TV Series catastrophe and destruction, apocalypse or dystopia. 2020–Present Featured Movies and TV Series catastrophe and destruction, apocalypse or dystopia.

Hollywood can, if it chooses, use its cultural power to influence the response to climate such as the weather available to bring global emissions under control shrinks, this is a situation where everyone is on deck.

More films that examine how humanity could limit global warming, adapt to a changing world, or even cope to climate anxiety could get people talking more about climate change. Conversation is a necessary prelude to greater action, and engaging entertainment kickstarts that process by to validate audience experiences and normalize discussion.

As Joyner said: A very important part of the role that television and cinema play is to make us realize that we were not alone, which is a step towards action.

The public is already hungry for this topic. Of the 70% of Americans who are concerned on climate change, almost half would like to see more climate themes on screen, according to a survey produced by the University of Southern California Norman Lear Centers Media Impact Project and Good Energy. And two-thirds of Americans think big business and corporations aren't doing enough to deal with the crisis, according to a recent report from the Pew Research Center.

That’s not to say that films about climate disasters have no value. Done well, they remind people of what is at stake and, in some cases, describe what is already a reality for many people around the world. But we also need other stories.

Stories of grief over environmental loss can help audiences understand the complexity of coping with a drastically changing climate. Uplifting and angry stories are needed to shine a light on the injustice experienced by the communities most affected. Inspirational stories of innovative science and creative adaptation can demonstrate ways to successfully reduce emissions. And brave stories of human vision and confusion, of hope and failure can help light the way to a sustainable future.

