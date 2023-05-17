Entertainment
Reviews | Climate change movies shouldn’t just be about catastrophe and apocalypse
(The Day After, Twentieth Century Fox)
(Don’t look up, Hyperobject Industries)
For decades, Hollywood has churned out climate change entertainment that depicts only one potential future: disaster. Instead, it should play a positive role in the fight against global warming by offering a wealth of stories that help humanity make sense of and address the present and future of life on a planet that is gets dangerously hot.
It’s not an unnecessary request. Given their ability to elicit emotions, spark conversations, and circulate ideas, films and television programs have enormous power to change cultural norms.
sale of the breed jump significantly. But it can also have consequences: in 2001, calls to an HIV/AIDS hotline reached a record after a character from The Bold and the Beautiful found out he was HIV-positive. -hcZlgz-iPJLV-css mw-md pb-md font–article-body font-copy ma-auto pl-sm pr-sm”>The social influence of the industry can be insignificant: when a dog is represented heroically on screen, sale of the breed jump significantly. But it can also have consequences: in 2001, calls to an HIV/AIDS hotline reached a record after a character from The Bold and the Beautiful found out he was HIV-positive.
good energyan organization that helps industry tell more useful stories about the climate emergency. -hcZlgz-iPJLV-css mw-md pb-md font–article-body font-copy ma-auto pl-sm pr-sm”>Hollywood is the most powerful storyteller in the world, says Anna Jane Joyner, founder of good energyan organization that helps industry tell more useful stories about the climate emergency.
(Casablanca, Warner Bros.)
find this most featured disaster. The genre includes all kinds of disasters, from floods and ice ages to hurricanes and rising sea levels. The fossil fuel industry is rarely even acknowledged. mw-md pb-md font–article-body font-copy ma-auto pl-sm pr-sm”>Until now, most climate fiction films have told dark stories. 61, Michael Svoboda, an assistant professor of writing at George Washington University, find this most featured disaster. The genre includes all kinds of disasters, from floods and ice ages to hurricanes and rising sea levels. The fossil fuel industry is rarely even acknowledged.
does not encourage action. It’s a psychological thrill, a fun bedtime story, and then we go back to what we were doing, Svoboda told me. But with global warming, he said, we can’t let bedtime stories lull us into inactivity. -c-hcZlgz-iPJLV-css mw-md pb-md font–article-body font-copy ma-auto pl-sm pr-sm”>The problem is that the public got used to the end of the world stories. And though they are very entertaining, I love them myself! stories of misfortune, told again and again, does not encourage action. It’s a psychological thrill, a fun bedtime story, and then we go back to what we were doing, Svoboda told me. But with global warming, he said, we can’t let bedtime stories lull us into inactivity.
his research to include 100 films and TV series on climate change, spanning the period from 1966 to the present, and found that 66% depict disaster or a bleak future.” c-hcZlgz-jDmrXh-width-mdCenter wpds-c-hcZlgz -iPJLV-css mw-md pb-md font–article-body font-copy ma-auto pl-sm pr-sm”>Together Svoboda and I updated his research to include 100 films and TV series about climate change, spanning the period from 1966 to the present day, and found that 66% depict disaster or a bleak future.
Here’s how they break down.
Before 1990
Featured Movies and TV Series catastrophe and destruction, apocalypse or dystopia.
disaster movies Tornado And Two days later sparked a flurry of extreme weather fun that continues today.
Most climate-related movies and TV shows, for example, only wink at global warming, the overtones easy to miss in Spiderman: Far From Home. Only a handful approach the subject head-on, such as Woman at war.
19901999
Featured Movies and TV Series catastrophe and destruction, apocalypse or dystopia.
disaster movies Tornado And Two days later sparked a flurry of extreme weather fun that continues today.
Most climate-related movies and TV shows, for example, only wink at global warming, the overtones easy to miss in Spiderman: Far From Home. Only a handful approach the subject head-on, such as Woman at war.
20002009
Featured Movies and TV Series catastrophe and destruction, apocalypse or dystopia.
disaster movies Tornado And Two days later sparked a flurry of extreme weather fun that continues today.
Most climate-related movies and TV shows, for example, only wink at global warming, the overtones easy to miss in Spiderman: Far From Home. Only a handful approach the subject head-on, such as Woman at war.
20102019
Featured Movies and TV Series catastrophe and destruction, apocalypse or dystopia.
disaster movies Tornado And Two days later sparked a flurry of extreme weather fun that continues today.
Most climate-related movies and TV shows, for example, only wink at global warming, the overtones easy to miss in Spiderman: Far From Home. Only a handful approach the subject head-on, such as Woman at war.
2020Present
Featured Movies and TV Series catastrophe and destruction, apocalypse or dystopia.
disaster movies Tornado And Two days later sparked a flurry of extreme weather fun that continues today.
Most climate-related movies and TV shows, for example, only wink at global warming, the overtones easy to miss in Spiderman: Far From Home. Only a handful approach the subject head-on, such as Woman at war.
global emissions under control shrinks, this is a situation where everyone is on deck. -hcZlgz-iPJLV-css mw-md pb-md font–article-body font-copy ma-auto pl-sm pr-sm”>Hollywood can, if it chooses, use its cultural power to influence the response to climate such as the weather available to bring global emissions under control shrinks, this is a situation where everyone is on deck.
to validate audience experiences and normalizing discussion. pb-md font–article-body font-copy ma-auto pl-sm pr-sm”>More films that examine how humanity could limit global warming, adapt to a changing world, or even cope to climate anxiety could get people talking more about climate change. Conversation is a necessary prelude to greater action, and engaging entertainment kickstarts that process by to validate audience experiences and normalize discussion.
As Joyner said: A very important part of the role that television and cinema play is to make us realize that we were not alone, which is a step towards action.
concerned on climate change, almost half would like to see more climate themes on screen, according to a survey produced by the University of Southern California Norman Lear Centers Media Impact Project and Good Energy. And two-thirds of Americans think big business and corporations aren’t doing enough to deal with the crisis, according to a recent report from the Pew Research Center.” class=”wpds-c-hcZlgz wpds-c-hcZlgz-bkfjoi-font-georgia wpds-c-hcZlgz-jDmrXh-width-mdCenter wpds-c-hcZlgz-iPJLV-css mw-md pb-md font– article-body font-copy ma-auto pl-sm pr-sm”>The public is already hungry for this topic. Of the 70% of Americans who are concerned on climate change, almost half would like to see more climate themes on screen, according to a survey produced by the University of Southern California Norman Lear Centers Media Impact Project and Good Energy. And two-thirds of Americans think big business and corporations aren’t doing enough to deal with the crisis, according to a recent report from the Pew Research Center.
That’s not to say that films about climate disasters have no value. Done well, they remind people of what is at stake and, in some cases, describe what is already a reality for many people around the world. But we also need other stories.
Stories of grief over environmental loss can help audiences understand the complexity of coping with a drastically changing climate. Uplifting and angry stories are needed to shine a light on the injustice experienced by the communities most affected. Inspirational stories of innovative science and creative adaptation can demonstrate ways to successfully reduce emissions. And brave stories of human vision and confusion, of hope and failure can help light the way to a sustainable future.
Methodology
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/interactive/2023/climate-change-disaster-movies-narrative/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Baseball heads to Lowell for the final run of the regular season
- FTC Announces Refund Request Process for Fashion Nova Customers Affected by Deceptive Review Practices
- Newsroom – American Airlines and DFW Airport Sign Long-Term Use and Lease Agreement, Paving the Way for Future Growth
- Large-scale study reveals how pancreatic cancer changes ‘diet’ to survive
- Pakistan: Imran Khan says police surround his house, post ‘last tweet before next arrest’ – News
- Trump says I was able to kill Roe v. Wade in a social media post
- PM Modi will visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19-21
- Only 32% of British LGBTQIA+ people feel safe where they live, new survey finds
- Jokowi thinks vocational schools are helpful in moving the country forward
- Ford, Vauxhall owners and JLR urge UK to renegotiate Brexit deal | automotive industry
- “Is it time for my Bollywood debut?” US envoy meets Shah Rukh Khan at ‘Mannat’
- Arunachal: India won 16 gold medals at 2023 South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship