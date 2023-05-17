The boxing legends are hosting a seminar in Jacksonville this weekend. Here’s what we know. | Entertainment

Four boxing legends will meet this weekend for a seminar at the Combat Club Martial Arts and Fitness in Jacksonville.

The seminar will be held on May 20 and will feature WBO world champion boxer and Olympic gold medalist Merciless Ray Mercer, 7x WKA world heavyweight kickboxer champion Dennis Hurricane Lane, PKA world champion boxer Demetrius Oaktree Edwards, also known for fighting Mike Tyson, and professional Muay Thai fighter Kaleb Hunter.

Mercer is an army veteran and told the Daily News that he had already been in the army for a few years before putting on a pair of boxing gloves. But once he put those gloves on, that was it.

I just wanted to be a boxer and I had the army behind me, Mercer said. Then, five years after putting on the pair of gloves, I won a gold medal at the 1988 Olympics by knocking out four of my opponents, which I think was the first time that had happened. I am also the last heavyweight to win a gold medal in the United States. In 91, I won the WBO (World Boxing Organization) world title.

Mercer also participated in a few MMA fights later on, but he laughed that those didn’t go so well. But despite being out of his element, he said he was an athlete, so that didn’t stop him.

Mercer quit boxing in 2009 at the age of 49 and had traveled to eastern North Carolina when Lane invited him to a football game. He was then invited to be part of the next seminar and said he was looking forward to it.

He added that he will sign photos and share his experience with young people in Jacksonville.

I love interacting with kids and stuff and teaching them about bullying, I’m in a bullying program and stuff, so I’ll talk about a few things while I’m at it, Mercer said.

Lane, a seven-time World Kickboxing Association champion, is a New Bern native and a five-year Marine Corps veteran.

Lane told the Daily News he started his career in Germany then moved to Mississippi where he had a big football career before joining the Marine Corps.

He said he was the last heavyweight to ever win a world title under all fight rules in kickboxing. He retired in 2001 and Combat Club Martial Arts and Fitness in Jacksonville is actually his home gym.

They always brought me home, they have a lot of history on these walls, Lane said. We have hundreds of years of knowledge in this piece. We have Demetrius coming in, he’s the first black kickboxing world champion in this country. We hope that we will have a good participation, and we give knowledge to the young people who arrive.

Lane added that he also hopes to educate young people about life decisions.

Professional Muay Thai fighter Kaleb Hunter agrees, as he was bullied a lot as a child and told the Daily News that was the reason he got into Muay Thai.

Hunter competed along the East Coast, as well as in Nevada and Thailand. He said he was in 41 fights as an amateur, winning the WBC (World Boxing Council) belt, the local International Kickboxing Federation belt twice, and the World Kickboxing Association belt.

As a professional, he won the IGF Championship and competed in the Glory, Lion Fight, and Freedom Fight promotions. He also participated in the Olympic trials. Hunter said he started training when he was 14.

I got involved in the seminar because the gym I’m currently coaching at introduced me to this, it’s a sister gym to them, Hunter said. My goal is to educate people in an area that most Westerners lack.

Demetrius Oaktree Edwards was not available for an interview but will also be present at the seminar.

For more information on the upcoming seminar, contact the club at 910-378-2003. Early bird registration ends May 19 and tickets are $65, with door registration $75.

There will also be a welcome dinner at 6:30 p.m. on the day of the event at the Sleep Inn, located at 129 Circuit Lane in Jacksonville.

