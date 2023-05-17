“Is it time for my Bollywood debut?” US envoy meets Shah Rukh Khan at ‘Mannat’





US envoy Eric Garcetti with actor Shah Rukh Khan. The 26th US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, who recently took office on May 11, 2023, met Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday at the actor’s ‘Mannat’ bunglow in Mumbai and shared his experience on social media with its subscribers. In his tweet, he said he discussed Bollywood and its “huge cultural impact” across the world and also jokingly asked his followers if it was time to debut in Hindi films. “Is it time for my Bollywood debut? I had a wonderful chat with superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his residence in Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of ‘Hollywood and Bollywood around the world,’ he tweeted. Is it time for my Bollywood debut? I had a wonderful conversation with the superstar @iamsrk at his Mannat residence, learn about the film industry in Mumbai and discuss the enormous cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the world. #AmbExploresIndiapic.twitter.com/SLRQyhhn8C US Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 16, 2023 Mr. Garcetti also shared photos with SRK where he can be seen posing for the camera. In another photo, Garcetti holds a yellow soccer ball in his hand as he is surrounded by Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, and his wife, Gauri Khan. Hindi film superstar Shah Rukh Khan basking in the success of his recently released film Pathaneis seen standing next to the envoy, wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt, black pants, and a golf cap. Mr Garcetti’s visit to Mumbai comes a day after he visited “Sabarmati Ashram” in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where locals welcomed him with garlands. He greeted people there with the traditional “Namaste”. Humbled by the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. I reflected on his message of non-violence, which continues to inspire the pursuit of equality across the world. Thank you to the staff and caretakers of Mahatma Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati for this wonderful experience. pic.twitter.com/d7bxh1NeWS US Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 15, 2023 Earlier on May 11, Garcetti and envoys from Qatar and the Principality of Monaco presented their credentials to President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. “The President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu accepted the credentials of the Ambassadors of the United States of America, Qatar and Monaco during a ceremony held today at Rashtrapati Bhavan “, an outing from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

