He’s a natural movie actor: Martin Scorsese reveals why he always comes back to Leonardo DiCaprio ahead of 6th film collaboration





Martin Scorsese is a well-known filmmaker, who left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. Known for his distinctive visual style, captivating storytelling and unparalleled passion for filmmaking, Scorsese has created remarkable work that has both entertained and challenged audiences for decades. Scorsese has received several accolades, including an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, four BAFTA Awards, three Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and more. Scorsese created some of his best cinematic marvels with superstar Leonardo DiCaprio.The deadthe director shared in a recent interview his reasons for working withthe wolf of Wall Streetstar of his many films. Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprios Movie Nearly Cost Martin Scorsese $1.5 Million After Absurd and Shocking Allegations The partnership between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio For more than two decades, the names Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have been inseparable in the world of cinema. Their partnership has produced some of the most notable films, and it’s impossible to discuss one without acknowledging the other. From their first collaboration inNew York Gangsto their next epicThe Moonflower SlayersScorsese and DiCaprio have always done an exceptional job together. Also Read: Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio Scared for Their Lives When Co-Star Pulled Out a Real Gun in Martin Scorsese’s $291 Million Movie: I Still Got Chills Martin Scorsese shared his reasons for collaborating with Leonardo DiCaprio multiple times With the new film coming soon, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio will increase the number of films to 7 they have worked in together. It looks like the Oscar-winning director finally decided to shed some light on the subject and shared his reasons for working with theOnce upon a time in Hollywoodstar. Scorsese said DiCaprio’s ability to delve into complex and intricate emotional territory impressed him. But the most important,the aviatorthe director is mesmerized by DiCaprio’s expressions, especially his face and eyes, which he says makesThe hearingstar a natural actor. “He goes to these weird places that are so difficult and so complicated, and through the convolution there is kind of a clarity that we achieve. And usually it’s in the expression, in his face, in his eyes. I always told him that. He’s a natural movie actor. I could zoom in on him, he could not be thinking about anything, and I could intersperse anything with that, and people would be like, “Oh, he’s reacting to such and such. This is Kuleshov’s experience. You could do that with him. There is something in his face that the camera stares at, in his eyes. The slightest movement, we know it. Also Read: I Don’t Care: Mark Wahlberg Refused to Follow Martin Scorses’ Instructions and Cursed at Him While Filming Oscar-Winning Movie The Departed Scorsese and DiCaprio’s partnership is undeniably one of the most significant in the entertainment industry. The synergy between the acclaimed director and actor is evident in their collaborations, which have been well received by audiences and critics. The long-awaited project of this calculation duo entitled, The Moonflower Slayersis set to release on October 6, 2023. Source: Deadline Also watch:

