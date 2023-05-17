What to expect this summer: Arts and entertainment









JACKSON, Wyo. Spring is here and summer is near! As the community looks forward to the busy season ahead, businesses are bracing for the expected crowds and the excitement that comes with it. And this summer, there is a lot going on in the valley. Here’s a quick look at what to expect from the local arts and entertainment scene in the coming months. Grand Teton Music Festival: Yes The 62nd season of the Grand Teton Music Festival will run from June 30 to August 30. 19. Join GTMF for eight weeks of performances under the direction of Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles. Targhee Bluegrass Festival: Yes Bluegrass is back! The Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival will return for three days August 11-13 at the Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, WY. Teton County Fairground Concert: Yes The Teton County Fair has set the fair concert for Thursday, July 27 in the Rodeo Arena. Doors open at 6 p.m. with opening act Kat Hasty on stage at 7 p.m., followed by country and western singer and songwriter Corb Lund before multi-genre singer and songwriter Morgan Wade. Jackson Hole Live! : No JacksonHoleLive hasn’t graced the Valley in three years, and 2023 will mark the fourth. The outdoor concert series canceled its season in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and the schedule gave no indication that the series will return this summer. Million Dollar Music Fest: Yes The annual Million Dollar Music Festival will take place May 28 in Jackson’s Town Square headlined by Jon Pardi. The event is free and open to the public. Music on Main: Yes This series of free outdoor summer concerts for all ages has brought together highly talented local and national musicians of various genres in Teton Valley, Idaho for 17 years. Concerts are held every Thursday at Victor City Park from 6-10 p.m. Fire in the Mountain: No Fire in the Mountains will not take place this year but plans to return in the summer of 2024. Reggae in the Rockies: No In January, Reggae in the Rockies announced that the festival would not return this summer. “From [the sale of Melvin to Roadhouse] just finalized, we haven’t reached an agreement with the new owners yet and hope to bring live music back in the future. Music Mondays at The Center Park: Yes Center Park Music Mondays are back! 2023 marks its third summer offering free concerts by popular local and regional bands at Center Park. Grab your buds, a blanket, snacks and a drink from The Center bar and enjoy the summer season! King Concerts at the top of Snow King Mountain: Yes New this summer is the King Concerts series atop Snow King Mountain. The summit stage sits at approximately 8,000 feet with spectacular views of the Teton Mountain Range and is accessible via a five-minute scenic gondola ride. Hootenanny: Yes The Hootenanny returns for the summer season on May 22. The Hoot plays every Monday night at Dornan’s in Moose, Wyoming. Musicians come together to play traditional acoustic music in front of a receptive crowd in one of the most impressive settings in the world. Concert on the Commons: Yes In addition to two bonus days of Independence Day concerts, six free concerts begin July 16 and run every Sunday at 5 p.m. through August 20 in Teton Village, Wyoming. Live from The Virg Acoustic Sessions: Yes In May, Live From The Virg Acoustic Sessions features a rotating lineup of singer-songwriters and solo and duo acoustic acts performing American, Western and folk genres. Tetonia Club Summer Music Series: Yes The Tetonia Clubs summer music series is back with over 20 nights of live music starting May 27. Additional free live music: People can find free live music on weekdays at the Wort Hotel, Cowboy Bar, and Virginian Saloon. Similar Items

