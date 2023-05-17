Bollywood roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

– Advertisement –

Urvashi’s Cannes style: Necklace with intertwined alligators, pink tulle dress

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela recently attended the Cannes Film Festival as she showed off her best fashion. The actress was seen wearing a pink tulle dress paired with statement jewelry. Her dress was designed by Sima Couture and the necklace was by Cartier.

Completing her look with a trendy necklace made of two intertwined alligators. The actress completed the ensemble with a neat high bun and hoops of the same design. The dress featured intricate detailing and a silhouette that perfectly complemented Urvashi’s beauty. The voluminous layers of tulle created a dreamy and ethereal effect.

The actress took to Instagram to share photos and videos of herself, which drew all sorts of reactions. She wrote in her caption, “Annual 76th Cannes Film Festival red carpet opening…”

Urvashi would present the biopic Parveen Babi on the French Riviera. Urvashi will be part of a photocall launch event, where she will have a platform to portray her character. This will give a glimpse of what lies ahead for the release of the highly anticipated film.

Kangana claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr per year after speaking out against ‘anti-nationals’

Mumbai– Actress Kangana Ranaut claimed she had been removed from more than 25 brand endorsements and suffered a loss of Rs 30-40 crores every year as she spoke out against “politicians, anti-nationals, gang tukde-tukde”.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared an interview with Twitter boss Elon Musk, which was titled “Elon Musk: I’ll say what I want, and if it results in losing money, so be it “.

She captioned it: “This is a character, real freedom and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang cost me 20-25 brand endorsements, they let me down overnight and it was equivalent to a loss of Rs 30-40 crores per year…”

Kangana said nothing can stop her from saying whatever she wants.

“But I’m free and nothing should stop me from saying what I want, certainly not the agenda-driven multinationals and their corporate brand managers who hate India, it’s the culture and the integrity… I appreciate Elon because everyone only displays weaknesses, at least a wealthy person shouldn’t care about money… I see those who are richer becoming deprived…”

On the work side, Kangana will be seen in “Emergency”, “Tejas”, “Chandramukhi 2”, “Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda” and “The Incarnation: Sita”.

Priyanka Chopra poses with Anne Hathaway, Zendaya at Bulgari event in Venice

Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was pictured posing with Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Zendaya at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelery event in Venice.

Wearing a floor-slinking wine-colored ensemble at Tuesday’s event, Priyanka looked stunning in every inch.

A video of Priyanka posing with Zendaya and Anne has made the rounds on social media. The clip also shows the three stars talking and bursting into laughter.

In another clip, Priyanka is seen sitting next to Zendaya and the two are having a conversation.

On the work side, Priyanka’s “Citadel” web series, which also stars Richard Madden, is streaming on Prime Videos and her film “Love Again” with Sam Heughan has been released in theaters.

Next, she will work on actor-director Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zaraa” with actresses Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Kajol shares picture of herself with AI, says she looks like her daughter Nysa

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol shared an AI-processed image of herself and said she looks like her daughter Nysa Devgn.

Jumping on the AI ​​trend, Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself.

She captioned: “AI and me… anyone guess who I look like (the answer is in the person being tagged). Too many eye rolls and not enough emojis…”

Kajol tagged her daughter Nysa Devgan in her post.

Kajol is married to actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn. The two got married in February 1999. The couple have two children. Nysa was born in 2003 and her son Yug was born in 2010.

Several photos of celebrities have been recreated with the help of AI, which includes names such as Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan, Ali Fazal, Vir Das and Akshay Kumar.

Manushi Chhillar Makes Cannes Red Carpet Debut In Fairytale White Dress

Mumbai– Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar recently walked the red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. For the occasion, she chose a lovely white Fovari dress. The dramatic white dress had a lace bodice and a floor-sweeping trail behind her.

She completed her look with a statement neck piece. Speaking on the occasion, Manushi said, “As an artist, I know firsthand the importance of having a platform to showcase your work and be heard on the world stage. I’m thrilled to be part of a movement that empowers the next generation of creative talent.

The actress attended the prestigious film festival as part of her association with Walkers & Co.

“I am honored to represent Walkers & Co at the Cannes Film Festival and to be part of a community that is committed to supporting emerging talent in the creative community,” she added.

The actress’ white dress featured off-the-shoulder detailing, corset detailing, a plunging neckline and a long white tulle train with ruffle detailing.

Sara Ali Khan goes ‘desi’ with Abu-Sandeep Lehenga for her Cannes red carpet debut

Mumbai– Bollywood actress, Sara Ali Khan, made her Cannes red carpet debut and went completely naked for her first outing. The actress wore a lehenga by Indian designer duo Abu-Sandeep as she posted her photos against the blue Mediterranean Sea.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the photos hours after walking the red carpet for the premiere of ‘Jeanne Du Barry,’ starring Johnny Depp, which opened the festival. “You, Cannes, do it,” the actress wrote.

Her desi look for her Cannes red carpet debut was clearly a hit on the internet as several netizens praised her outfit choice. One user commented, “Thank you for staying true to your culture. You look fabulous,” one comment read. “Sara is so proud of you for proudly showcasing your nation’s cultures and traditions at an international event with such grace,” read another.

‘Jannat 2’ actress Esha Gupta also walked the prestigious red carpet as she looked sensational in a white dress with exaggerated floral detailing.

Esha attended the film festival as part of the Indian government delegation. She chose Nicolas Jebran couture for her first appearance at Cannes with a thigh-high slit. (IANS)