1 killed when small Banner plane crashes into Hollywood Roadway – NBC 6 South Florida





Emergency crews responded after a small Banner plane crashed on a Hollywood highway on Wednesday, killing one person on board. The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. near the 450 block of North Park Road, adjacent to the parking lot of a Target and not far from Memorial Regional Hospital. Video posted on social media showed the yellow Piper PA-25-235 plane crashed and burning in the street with thick black smoke billowing in the air. City of Hollywood officials said rescue crews responded and found the single-engine plane fully engulfed in flames. Aerial footage showed the scorched wreckage of the plane on the pavement being sprayed with foam by fire crews. Officials said the fire was extinguished but one person on board was killed. The identity of the person has not been revealed. No other injuries were reported and no vehicles were hit by the plane, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted to investigate the crash, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating. North Park Road was to be closed at the scene throughout the afternoon. Anyone going to the hospital who usually takes this section of Park Road has been asked to take an alternate route. Please avoid the N. Park Rd. area between Hollywood Blvd and Johnson St., due to an ongoing dual agency operation, involving a plane crash. PLEASE NOTE: You cannot access Memorial Hospital from North Park Rd. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/DA7opViFOE — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) May 17, 2023 No other information was immediately known. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

