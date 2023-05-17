Entertainment
Renowned actor Forest Whitaker launches his Initiative for Peace and Development in the poor suburbs of Paris
Acclaimed actor Forest Whitaker, who has played a dictator, mob hitman and butler, has taken on what for some might be his most inspiring role.
Whitaker officially launched its Whitaker Initiative for Peace and Development in Seine-Saint-Denis on Wednesday, aimed at bringing business, communication and conflict resolution skills to young people in France’s poorest region. Free courses are offered in a small space with big ideas in Aubervilliers, in the Paris region.
It is the Oscar winners’ first foray into Europe and the ninth country where his non-governmental organization operates, light years away from the lights of Hollywood and the accolades and awards he has received for his film career. His presence in Aubervilliers is part of an arc that included his work with child soldiers in Uganda, where his NGO is present.
I would see in some of their eyes that look a look I knew when I remember gang members from my neighborhood in Los Angeles, he told a crowd of local elected officials and cheering members of his French NGO. All eyes were on his tall silent presence. I started trying to figure out how to fix this, he said. In the end, I knew that the only way to truly find peace was to work together as a society and to work together on the ground.
Returning to the here and now, he added that sometimes we have to approach peace in this way, to work as a team on the ground we have to know that we can make a difference ourselves.
The learning centre, located above a PNB-Paribas bank outlet, which helped Whitaker a lot in his discovery of Aubervilliers, actually started offering its free lessons at the end of April and currently has over of 70 students. The goal is to have 200 students by the end of the year. Among the courses taught are entrepreneurship, communication, IT and social mediation.
Everything is linked, explains Aminata Sidibé, head of the school. Identifying areas of conflict, working to prevent and stop them are necessary skills within families and businesses, she said. A special program, the Fighters, is for women, who Whitaker says have proven important in effecting change, in providing the background necessary to fit in and succeed.
Bringing the NGO Whitakers to Seine-Saint-Denis was a process. He visited another city in 2021 before being presented in Aubervilliers. He said he understood the place and then looked at the data on unemployment at 39% and poverty at 34% plus a rising crime rate.
It’s a great opportunity for us to be able to partner in an area that people imagine is going down but actually has potential, a lot of potential, to go up, he said.
The mayor of Aubervilliers, Karine Franclet, sees in the arrival of the Whitakers initiative one more reason to be optimistic, like the arrival of the 2024 Olympic Games. A swimming pool is under construction in Aubervilliers to allow Olympic athletes to train. The figures are very bad, but 30% of the population is under 30, and the town is too often untapped. Whitaker is a success story, she said.
There are hundreds of associations aiming to help the inhabitants of Seine-Saint-Denis, so Whitakers is one more.
It’s a dream, you know. You said you were going to build a center here, and now I’m sitting in front of you and here we are, Whitaker told the crowd.
Whitaker won the 2007 Best Actor Oscar for his lead role in The Last King of Scotland, his second honour, as well as Britain’s BAFTAs, the Golden Globe and a host of other awards.
Whitaker was in Aubervilliers as the Cannes Film Festival unfolded in the south of France. He won an honorary Palme d’or last year for his entire work. But he said no when asked if he would visit the Riviera site this year.
Instead, he said he was heading to Uganda, Rwanda and other points on the African continent.
