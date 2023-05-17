Entertainment
Hollywood sex scenes and nudity have always been exploitative and only now admit it
SEx scenes and female nudity have long been central to Hollywood’s business model. Some of us have argued that such a business model is corrupt, harming both men and women, both those who make the films and those who consume them. However, we haven’t had much luck persuading Hollywood or the general public of our point of view.
The past five years, however, have generated a mountain of evidence confirming at least one critique of Hollywood nudity and sex scenes: they are part of a culture of sexual exploitation and abuse in which powerful men take advantage of women, healing them.
Harvey Weinstein, the famous producer, was the first Hollywood idol to fall into the #MeToo era. His movies, of course, involved objectifying women, and he ruined those women’s careers and sanity through his predation on them, which included rape.
But it was never about Harvey Weinstein. Hollywood is a business where powerful men use the normalization of nudity and sex to exploit women. Jane Fonda has the latest story in this regard.
Legendary French director René Clément planned a sex scene for Fonda and used it as a way to proposal her. Well, he wanted to sleep with me because he said the character had to have an orgasm in the movie, and he needed to see what my orgasms were like.
There are a thousand stories like this of women in Hollywood.
Actress Emilia Clarke didn’t want to be naked on the TV show Game Of Thronesbut she was forced to.
Weinstein would have threatened to shut down production on a movie Salma Hayek had worked on for years if she didn’t do full frontal nudity in lesbian sex scenes.
Hayek wrote, it was clear to me that he would never let me finish this movie without him having his fantasy somehow. There was no room for negotiation.”
I had to say yes. So many years of my life had gone into that movie. We were about five weeks into filming and I had convinced so many talented people to participate. How could I let their beautiful work go to waste?
Here is a set Washington Post history on how many nude scenes you might see involved the coercion and exploitation of young women by powerful men, titled How Debuting Actresses Are Pressured Into Scary Nude Scenes.
In a 2020 story told, actress Kate Beckinsale explained that Weinstein shouted to her for not showing her body enough in public.
As Beckinsale tells it, right after a movie premiere, he started yelling, you fucking stupid C***, you C*** you ruined my premiere. I had no idea what he was talking about and started shaking. He said, If I run a red carpet, you put on a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your tits you don’t come down looking like a fucking lesbian, you fucking stupid c***ing.
When Beckinsale tried to explain why she didn’t want to show off her body that night she says Weinstein fired back I don’t care it’s my fucking first and if I want to p***y on the red carpet is what I get.
So if you happily pay to watch movies with sex scenes and full frontal nudity, you happily support the economy of sexual exploitation.
