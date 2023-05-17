Deepika Padukone in Kangana Ranaut, revisiting the graceful saree appearances of Bollywood divas on the French Riviera





The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most renowned global film festivals across the globe where every year hundreds of celebrities make their impact by wearing a plethora of designs and showing their grace on the red carpet. Over the years, many Indian celebrities have made a fashionable impact on the red carpet with the gratitude of the Indian saree on the red carpet. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, many donned a saree at the event and gracefully walked the international carpet looking stunning in traditional outfits. Dressed in royalty, let’s take a look at some of the saree-wearing Bollywood divas on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Deepika Padukone: Starting with Deepika Padukone, the actress wore an ivory and gold saree from Rohit Bal in 2010. Accessorizing the look with complimentary jewelry, she has come a long way as a judging panelist by reflecting her personality through her outfits. The actress then opted for a Sabyasachi sari with black and gold stripes from the Bengal Tiger seam, honoring traditional Indian craftsmanship. She also wore a stunning Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla culture at the closing ceremony with a stunning centerpiece necklace on the saree which has around 1200 beads and 200 crystals to take away. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Walking the red carpet since 2002, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a golden Neeta Lulla saree, resembling a ray of sunshine. The saree had golden embellishments when she debuted with Shah Rukh Khan in his film “Devdas”. In 2019, she walked the red carpet in a Sabyasachi couture with an embellished gold-trimmed saree with husband Abhishek Bachchan where she completed the look with a sleeveless blouse. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Sonam Kapoor is known as the fashion powerhouse in Bollywood where she donned an elegant metallic blue saree with a black blouse at the Cannes Film Festival and has been able to convey a message through her clothing choices ever since. Her red carpet saree look was designed by Rimzim Dadu and was an ideal inspiration for many. She also appeared in an ivory dhoti-sari with a heavy pearl necklace by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Vidya Balan: The ‘Kahani’ actress wore a Sabyasachi saree at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival as she walked the red carpet and nailed her walk despite backlash from the internet calling her too confident with her style. She got the classic royal jewelry style and draped the saree in a different way showing her passion for tailoring. Many other Bollywood divas also opted for a surreal saree look on the red carpet, including Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Sherawat and Rich Chadha.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/entertainment/cannes-2023-deepika-padukone-to-kangana-ranaut-revisiting-bollywood-divas-graceful-saree-appearances-at-french-riviera-10078386 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos