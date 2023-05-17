General Hospital Actor Haley Pullos Arrested for DUI in Traffic Crash – Deadline





general hospital Actor Haley Pullos was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving following a high-speed contraflow highway crash in Pasadena last month, the California Highway Patrol has confirmed. The crash happened on Highway 134 in Pasaden shortly before 1:30 a.m. on April 29, according to CHP. Pullos was reportedly traveling west at 60 mph when his white 2019 Ford swerved, crashed through the separation barrier and crashed into an eastbound vehicle driven by a 23-year-old woman. Pullos, who had to be pulled from her car with the jaws of life, and the other driver, seriously injured, were, at least initially, hospitalized. Their current terms were not disclosed. “Pullos was ultimately arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving in the wrong direction on a highway causing injury,” the CHP said in a statement. Pullos, 24, has played Molly Lansing-Davis on the ABC soap opera since 2009. Last week, Soap Opera Digest reported that the role was temporarily recast with Holiday actor Mia Kriegel while Pullos was on sick leave. In a statement to the publication last week, Pullos said: “Unfortunately I was involved in a car accident and I’m fine, but I’m going to need some time to recover. I’ll be back as soon as possible!” A tweet posted last month by the Pasadena Fire Department includes photos of the heavily damaged cars after the crash. “Early this morning, PFD responded to a traffic collision requiring the rescue of the occupants of both vehicles,” the tweet read. “The cause is unknown but still a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and don’t use your phone.” The deadline has reached a general hospital spokesperson for comments. Highway Rescue – 134/Orange Grove. Early this morning, PFD responded to a traffic collision requiring the rescue of the occupants of both vehicles. The cause is unknown but still a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and don’t use your phone. pic.twitter.com/mkuM7ZFfJ3 — Pasadena Fire Department (@PasadenaFD) April 29, 2023

