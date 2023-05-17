Entertainment
Small plane pilot dies after crash in Hollywood
The pilot of a small Banner plane died Wednesday afternoon after crashing next to the parking lot of a Target mall in Hollywood, where the plane caught fire, officials said.
The single-engine Piper PA-25-235 crashed shortly before 1 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email. Preliminary information shows the plane took off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, airport spokeswoman Arlene Satchell said in an email.
The crash site is just over 5 miles from the airport.
The plane caught fire after the crash, Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said in an email. Witnesses described seeing plumes of smoke, smelling gasoline in the air and feeling the heat from the fire across the street.
The National Transportation Safety Board said the deceased pilot was the sole occupant of the plane.
The charred wreckage of the yellow plane was still on the ground next to Target late Wednesday afternoon after police closed off the section of North Park Road, just north of Hollywood Boulevard, where the crash happened .
Some people who worked nearby and witnessed the accident were shaken.
Karen Schiff, who works for Memorial Healthcare System at an outpatient center near the target, was driving north on North Park Road when she saw the plane, already low in the air. Schiff said it appeared the pilot was trying to maneuver the plane into making an emergency landing in a safe location away from the busier southbound lanes of the highway.
“I think the pilot was trying to avoid as many people as possible because he knew he was going to fall,” she said. “He’s a hero. He did everything he could. »
Schiff then watched the plane “nose dive” about 20 feet in the air, she said. The pilot crashed about 10 feet in front of his car, forcing it to swerve. She drove forward, parked, and jumped out to see if she could pull the pilot out of the wreckage. Someone from the nearby Taco Bell ran over to help.
“But the flames were so hot so fast it all burned down,” Schiff said. “Only the skeleton of the plane remains.”
Luis Moro, a former pilot who said he flew Banner planes, watched investigators examine the wreckage in the late afternoon rain.
The pilot was “very brave,” Moro said, to land where he didn’t hit anyone. He wonders if the pilot saw the street and tried to use it as a runway to land.
Although Moro has his own scar from an incident when he was a pilot, he said the planes were generally safe.
“These planes tend to be safe and easy to maneuver, but he must have had a blackout and at a low altitude that didn’t allow him to recover from the crash,” Moro said. “He knew he couldn’t, and he acted like a great professional.”
Vicky Amador, office manager at the nearby Hollywood Plaza Dental Center, said her colleague saw it all and was traumatized, having never witnessed the death before.
Amador said his colleague watched the plane flip over and heard the ch-ch-ch of it spin as it fell before bursting into flames. Firefighters arrived within minutes and extinguished the flames, Amador said.
Katrina Bravo, manager of Big Louies pizza across the street, said she looked outside after the crash and saw a ball of fire.
I just looked and said, “Oh, my God,” Bravo said.
Christopher Apinis, sales manager at Gsource Technologies, was smoking a cigarette outside the office building across from Target when he heard the engine start to sputter and the thud of an explosion.
He saw flames and plumes of black smoke pass the plane, the smell of burning gasoline in the air.
You could feel the heat from across the street, Apinis said.
Video he took shows the immediate aftermath of the crash as sirens begin to wail and firefighters and police rush to the scene to hose down the plane.
Apinis said he heard from another passerby that a passing car narrowly dodged the plane as it crashed. Hollywood police said the plane did not strike any other vehicles.
It’s crazy, he said. You could just randomly drive down the street and a plane just hits you.
NTSB investigators will arrive at the scene Thursday, an agency spokesperson said in an email. The aircraft will be taken to an off-site facility for examination. The FAA will participate in the investigation.
Hollywood Police are asking drivers to avoid North Park Road between Hollywood Boulevard and Johnson Street. Roads in the area are expected to be closed for several hours, Bettineschi said, and anyone trying to get to Memorial Regional Hospital will not be able to use North Park Road.
A Target spokesperson said in an email that the store remains open around 4 p.m.
This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click on here to receive news alerts straight to your inbox.

