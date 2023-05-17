Entertainment
Taylor Lautner Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Reissue of ‘Speak Now’ – The Hollywood Reporter
Taylor Lautner reacts to the announcement that the next reissue of Taylor Swift’s album will be the long-awaited Speak now (Taylor’s version).
While chatting with Today.com alongside his wife, Taylor Dome (who goes by the name Tay to avoid confusion), to promote their joint podcast The compressionLautner laughed when asked how he felt about the re-release, which is slated for release on July 7. end of 2009.
“I think it’s a great album” Lautner said in regards to Speak Now. “Yes, I feel safe.”
But he didn’t stop there. THE Dusk The actor went further, joking that he was “praying for John”, likely referring to John Mayer, who would be the target of some of Swift’s less positive lyrics on the album, mostly on the track.” Dear John”.
Some of the most searing lyrics from “Dear John” include, “Maybe it’s you and your sick people who need to give love then take it back / And you’ll add my name to your long list of traitors who don’t understand / And I’ll look back and regret ignoring when they said, “Run as fast as you can”.
Rumors have been circulating on social media that Lautner is about to appear in a music video for one of the songs of Speak Now (Taylor Version)but nothing has been confirmed or announced.
Nonetheless, it looks like Lautner and Swift made amends at some point after their split. During the first episode of The compression, Dome (now Lautner) asked her husband if he had a moment in his life that he would go back to. Without hesitation, the Removal the actor said at the 2009 Video Music Awards, where he presented Swift with Best Female Video for “You Belong With Me.”
Midway through her acceptance speech, Kanye West stormed off stage and proclaimed that Beyoncé should have won for “Single Ladies.” THE Renaissance The singer ended up winning an award that night for Video of the Year and invited Swift back onstage to finish her speech.
“I can barely hear it. I can’t see them. I just guess it was all a skit practiced and rehearsed,” he said on the podcast. “Because why else would Kanye West jump on stage by interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn’t make sense.
He added: “If you think about it, I’m actually caught, like, laughing and laughing. I’m like, ‘Oh, I can’t hear them, but it’s probably really funny right now .’ He jumped; she finished. The second she turned around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh… that wasn’t good.’ »
At her first concert of the Eras Tour in her hometown of Nashville on May 5, Swift announced that Speak Now would be his next re-release before sharing the news on his social media accounts.
“My version of Speak Now will be released on July 7 (just in time for July 9, iykyk),” she wrote on Twitter. “I first did Speak Nowentirely self-written, between 18 and 20 years old. The songs that came from this period of my life were marked by their brutal honesty, their unfiltered diaristic confessions and their wild nostalgia.
She continued, “I love this album because it tells the story of growing up, bustling, flying and crashing…and living to tell the tale. With six more songs I pulled out of the vault, I absolutely can’t wait to celebrate. Speak Now (Taylor Version) with you.”
