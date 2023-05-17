Northwest Lacrosse Heads to NCAA Quarterfinals

Senior forwards Erin Coykendall and Dylan Amonte and graduate student forward Hailey Rhatigan celebrate Coykendalls’ first goal against Michigan on Sunday. The trio combined for five goals against Wolverines.

After escaping the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a narrow 8-7 win over No. 15 Michigan on Sunday, No. 1 Northwestern is looking to escape No. 8 Loyola Maryland on Thursday and book a trip to its fourth Final. Consecutive oven.

As the Wildcats (18-1, 6-0 Big Ten) weathered March and April with little resistance, coach Kelly Amonte Hiller’s team faced a rocky climb for much of its last game – and the battle-tested Greyhounds (19-2, 9-0 Patriot League) have serious firepower.

The teams last met over 37 years ago when NU claimed a 9-6 victory on April 26, 1986 in Baltimore. Since Loyola Maryland won the teams’ only other meeting in 1985, the winner of Thursday’s game will take a 2-1 lead in the historic division.

With a visit to Cary, NC, here are three factors to keep in mind as the Cats take on the Greyhounds at Martin Stadium in an Elite Eight game on Thursday night.

A confrontation of elite defenses

Loyola Maryland’s identity is rooted in his ability to stop the shot. The Greyhounds rank second in the NCAA in goals against per game, averaging just 6.67 scores conceded per game.

Graduate student defender Katie Detwiler spearheads the strong defensive unit, which notably held No. 2 Syracuse to 9 goals on March 15, tied for the Orange’s lowest score this season.

The Greyhounds have allowed just one count twice this season and are looking to stifle a high-scoring NU attack that failed to find traction in its last game.

But second defender Samantha White and his fellow goalkeepers proved their immense worth in the Cats’ Sweet Sixteen triumph, earning the victory for their team despite the offense scoring just eight goals on Sunday.

White played a tri-sport varsity athlete about 10 miles north of Loyola Maryland at Dulaney High School, and her 15th-ranked defense is eager to send the Greyhounds back to Baltimore beaten and empty-handed.

NU’s offense appears to be getting back on track

Graduate student forward Izzy Scane and freshman forward Madison Taylor fired a combined 17 shots at Wolverine goaltender Maya Santa-Maria. cage last Sunday. The pair managed to score just one goal, with Scane registering just one tally in the first quarter. Taylor was held without a point for the first time in her college career.

At times the Cats attack attempted to force action, seeking to right the ship by any means necessary. Senior striker Erin Coykendall said NU were “frenzied” in front of goal, particularly in the second and third quarters, when the team took 18 shots – 10 of which sailed off target.

Now NU must settle offensively and pick their spots to counter Loyola Maryland’s stifling defense. With her first NCAA Tournament game under her belt, Taylor will likely return to her usual form. Scane will face double teams in the first draw, so her teammates must find ways to play against her.

The Cats and their national-high 17.05 goals per game must prove that the last performance was just a stunt to advance Thursday night.

Both teams are on a blistering winning streak

After the Greyhounds’ narrow loss to No. 2 Syracuse in March, Loyola Maryland coach Jen Adams’ team rode a 14-game winning streak, traversing their conference roster with relative ease.

The Baltimore-based group beat Fairfield 11-6 in their opening round match, before slipping past No. 10 Stony Brook in a 9-8. Both of the Greyhounds’ losses this season have come against top-10 opponents, and the team are eager to upset the tournament favorites on their home turf.

Since the Cats’ Day 1 loss at Syracuse, they’ve won 18 straight games in dominant fashion. While many had expected Amonte Hiller’s side to run through their Michigan game – since NU beat the Wolverines by a combined 15 goals in their first two games against the Big Ten foe – this test s turned out to be the most difficult.

Regardless of recent struggles, a playoff win on Thursday is crucial no matter how it’s cut.

After more than 60 minutes of lacrosse, one team will punch their ticket for Cary, while the other cleans out their locker room – bidding farewell to the college careers of several veterans in the process.

